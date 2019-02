Two John Ferren Plaster Reliefs Combine For $122,400 At Kaminski’s

BEVERLY, MASS. — On Sunday, February 3, Frank Kaminski’s sale included two signed and dated plaster reliefs by American artist John Millard Ferren (1905–1970). Together the two works brought $122,400. While studying in Paris in the 1930s, Ferren associated with Miró, Matisse and Picasso, the latter became his mentor. The sale included paintings by Emile Gruppe and his son, a watercolor and gouache by Frederic Remington, and several others, along with fine jewelry and decorative arts from a West Palm Beach, Fla., estate and a group of bronzes from the estate of Kahlil Gibran. The buy of the day may have been a large lithograph for Job cigarette papers created by Alphonse Mucha. A full report will follow in a future edition.