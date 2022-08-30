Two Jamie Wyeth Mixed Media Works Combine To Bring $372,000 & Lead At Thomaston Place - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

THOMASTON, MAINE — There were more than 30 works by three members of the Wyeth family — N.C., Andrew and Jamie — in Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ three-day sale, August 26-28, which attracted a capacity crowd. Jamie Wyeth’s (American, b 1946) 2003 “Study For A Lighthouse” earned $192,000 and “Kyle and the Influence,” done in 2000, earned a bit less, $180,000 or $372,000 for the two, both of which were mixed media works. It was a strong sale, with six paintings each bringing more than $100,000. There were fiber wall hangings by Alexander Calder, works by Picasso, Tiffany silver, fine jewelry, weathervanes, carved jade and other Asian items, Scheier studio pottery, folk art and much more, including three paintings by Kali Veilleux, the auctioneer’s wife.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.