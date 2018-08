THOMASTON, MAINE — A consignment of fine Chinese antiquities resulted in some unexpected numbers at Kaja Veilleux’s Thomaston Place Auction Galleries August 25. A Seventeenth Century Blanc de Chine seated Guanyin, with an impressed double gourd seal of Chinese potter He Chaozong sold for $760,500. Three lots later, a Seventeenth or Eighteenth Century detailed gilt bronze kylin, a mythical creature, mounted with white jade, agate, lapis and carnelian realized $643,500. Fourteen phone bidders competed with a bidder in the room. Both sold far over estimates and both, along with several other pieces, came from a Maine home. Also bringing strong prices were paintings by Jasper Cropsey, Andrew Wyeth, Milton Avery, Maurice Utrillo and others.