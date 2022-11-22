Two Days Of A Discerning Art Collection At Neely Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Neely Auction

LANTANA, FLA. – Neely Auction conducted a fall two-day Palm Beach Antiques to Modern estate auction on November 12 and 13. Original artwork from a discerning art collector’s living estate was the main event on day two, with original paintings and sculptures from Keith Haring, Peter Max, James Rizzi, Linda Le Kniff, Joan Miro, Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali, Picasso, Lebo, Marc Chagall and more.

Keith Haring’s screenprint, “Apocalypse 8” numbered 58/90, 1988, from the artist’s series of the same name, showing violent, warlike imagery, including a satanic child, was the top lot at $8,750. It was pencil-signed, numbered and dated bottom right, measuring 38 by 38 inches.

There was a trove of paintings in the sale by James Rizzi (1950-2011), the American Pop artist who brought his Brooklyn-esque sensibilities to raucous three-dimensional artworks, often teeming anthropomorphic cityscapes. His style is instantly recognizable full detail and elaborate minutiae, as in “It’s A Jungle Out There,” a 3D construction relief screenprint of a cityscape with a variety of African and other exotic animals. Numbered 135/150, 1986, it was hand-signed bottom left, titled middle and numbered and dated bottom right. Measuring 27 by 20½ inches, it sold for $4,875.

Rizzi’s screenprints “Let the Good Times Roll” and “Running Thru America” brought $2,625 and $2,500, respectively. The first, numbered 4/99, 1979, depicted partygoers enjoying alcohol and a joint. It was hand-signed bottom left, titled middle and numbered and dated bottom right and measured 5 by 7 inches. In “Running Thru America,” 1987, numbered 55/175, marathon contestants run through the city and across US landscapes. Hand-signed bottom left, titled middle and numbered and dated bottom right, it measured 21 by 7 inches.

By James Coignard (French, 1925-2008), an oil on canvas, “Rouge et Croix Vert,” surpassed its $800-$1,200 estimate to realize $3,625. It was an abstract composition with crosses and rope intertwined around a bottle. Artist-signed bottom right, it measured 21 by 17½ inches. Coignard was a painter, ceramic artist, sculptor and writer born in Tours, France. In his early 20s, he discovered the landscapes of the Cote d’Azur, which propelled him to study at the Decorative Arts School in Nice.

Fetching $3,000 was Romero Britto’s (Brazilian, b 1963) acrylic on board, “Spring” from 2009. Britto is a painter, serigrapher and sculptor. He combines elements of Cubism, Pop art and graffiti painting in his work, using vibrant colors and bold patterns as a visual expression of hope, dreams and happiness, all born out by the colorful orange and yellow flowers in this composition.

More flowers brightened the sale with Peter Max’s (American/German, b 1937) painting “Flowers II,” 2006, taking $2,375. The mixed media with acrylic painting and color lithography on paper was a trademark Pop art still life by the artist of a floral bouquet against a green background. Signed in acrylic on bottom, it included a certificate of authenticity and appraisal and measured 23 by 35 inches.

Another Max litho, “Peach Lady” 104/300, 1970, an abstract female in profile, pencil-signed bottom right and numbered bottom left, was bid to $2,063.

