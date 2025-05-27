Two Day Sale Total Exceeds $1 Million — World Auction Records Set By Santa Fe Art Auction

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Art Auction’s Art of the West sale took place May 7-8 and was a tremendous success, with more than $1 million dollars in total sales and a sell-through rate of 95 percent — hammer prices often landed well over estimate, and new records were set for many artists in the two-day auction. The firm saw competitive bidding action on works from many important collections on offer, including items owned by Tyrone Campbell, Gregory Warren Nelson and Patsy P. and William L. Hutchison. The 469 lots offered included both classic and contemporary Western artworks — celebrating the rich heritage and wild, unmistakable character of the region.

The first day of the auction featured 215 lots and focused on Native pottery, sculpture and works on paper, with a selection of drawings, prints and multiples, including Edward Curtis photogravures and goldtone photographs.

Gustave Baumann and Edward Borein were highlights of the day. Baumann’s “San Geronimo, Taos,” (1924) fetched $20,910. Multiple watercolors by Borein also flew off the block, led by “Remuda,” which sold for $14,760, more than twice its low estimate.

Works by Maynard Dixon, Frank Applegate, William Penhallow Henderson and a hand-painted “We Buy Old Navajo Rugs” sign from the Tyrone Campbell Collection also achieved exceptional hammer prices in the first session of the auction.

Day two presented 251 lots, with a wide range of classic to contemporary Western paintings — including works by historic and Native American artists as well as the Taos Moderns and Cowboy Artists of America.

Numerous works by Malcolm Furlow did exceptionally well and set a strong new record for the artist at auction: his “September Shaman” sold for $30,750, far surpassing its estimate of $6/9,000. Louisa McElwain’s “Sunset Thunderhead” also achieved an auction record, selling for $7,680, a remarkable $75 per square inch.

Additional records were set for works by Irby Graves Brown, William S. Haskell and Carrie Fell, among others. Overall, action was very robust, with many exciting acquisitions and high bidding energy throughout the auction.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Santa Fe Art Auction will conduct its New Mexico Now auction July 23-24, a Native Market sale August 12-13 and its Annual Signature Sale on November 7-8. For information, 505-954-5858 or www.santafeartauction.com