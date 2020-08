ST. MICHAELS, Md. – Two decoys made by Cobb’s Island, Virginia master carver, Nathan Cobb, Jr, sold for more than a half million dollars at Guyette & Deeter’s North American Decoy sale on August 21 and 22. Cobb’s hollow carved swimming Canada goose led the first day of the sale, finishing at $330,000. Leading the second day was Cobb’s running Curlew, which brought $210,000. Both were from the collection of Dr Lloyd Griffith, many of whose decoys were dispersed in the sale. The goose was one of Griffith’s favorite decoys and both Cobb examples had previously been in the renowned collection of William Mackey, Jr. Both were well known to collectors, having been written about and exhibited several times. Both date from the mid- to late-Nineteenth Century.

The sale was strong throughout: six decoys brought over $100,000 each and more than 50 decoys saw five-figure prices. A full report will follow.