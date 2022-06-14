Twisted Catlinite Pipe, Possibly Owned By Sitting Bull Smokes Estimate At Hindman - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: June 14, 2022
CINCINNATI, OHIO — The top lot in Hindman’s June 9 sale, “Native American Art: The Lifetime Collection of Forrest Fenn, Part 1” had potentially impressive provenance, arguably one of the most famous Native Americans, Hunkpapa Lakota Chief Sitting Bull. Bringing $125,000 and smoking its $60/80,000 estimate was a Sioux twisted stem pipe with Catlinite bowl that measured 26½ inches in length and dated to the fourth quarter of the Nineteenth Century. The photo was accompanied by a cabinet photo taken in the Saint Paul, Minn., studio of Alfred Palmquist and Peder Jurgens that shows the chief holding a twisted stem pipe. The result topped a sale of 168 lots of which all but eight found new homes. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Look for a sale review in an upcoming issue.
Heritage Signs Up For History With Manuscript Auction
June 14, 2022
Bakker Auction Sets Record Prices For Provincetown Painters
June 8, 2022
Winnings At Winter With Museum Deaccession & Estate Sale
June 8, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036