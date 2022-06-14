Twisted Catlinite Pipe, Possibly Owned By Sitting Bull Smokes Estimate At Hindman - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CINCINNATI, OHIO — The top lot in Hindman’s June 9 sale, “Native American Art: The Lifetime Collection of Forrest Fenn, Part 1” had potentially impressive provenance, arguably one of the most famous Native Americans, Hunkpapa Lakota Chief Sitting Bull. Bringing $125,000 and smoking its $60/80,000 estimate was a Sioux twisted stem pipe with Catlinite bowl that measured 26½ inches in length and dated to the fourth quarter of the Nineteenth Century. The photo was accompanied by a cabinet photo taken in the Saint Paul, Minn., studio of Alfred Palmquist and Peder Jurgens that shows the chief holding a twisted stem pipe. The result topped a sale of 168 lots of which all but eight found new homes. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Look for a sale review in an upcoming issue.