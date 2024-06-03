Twin Hummingbird Majolica Wall Pockets Zip To Top At Strawser

WOLCOTTVILLE, IND. — Strawser Auction Group conducted four separate auctions between May 21 and May 25: an Antique Glass and Victorian Silver auction, an Antiques auction, a Staffordshire auction and a Majolica auction. A pair of wall pockets by George Jones from the Majolica auction was the top selling lot across all four days. The wall pockets stood at 13 inches tall each, and featured lush, green foliage with hummingbirds at the bottom, each sipping out of a flower. Professional repair to separate parts of each wall pocket did not deter bidders from pushing the pair to $16,600, more than five times their high estimate of $3,000. More information on these sales will be highlighted in an upcoming issue.