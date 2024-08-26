Twentieth Century French Torchères Shine In Freeman’s | Hindman Tastemaker Sale

PHILADELPHIA — Leading Freeman’s | Hindman’s August 21 auction, The Tastemaker, was a pair of mounted gilt-bronze and rouge torchères, manufactured in France in the Twentieth Century. Sculpted bronze female figures held up the lighting fixtures on the 115-inch tall torchères, which had some minor green oxidation. Despite some chipping and flaking on both, the “visually impressive” pair lit up for $19,050 with premium. Additional highlights from this auction and Freeman’s | Hindman’s August 22 auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.