LOS ANGELES — A Twentieth Century Chinese silk twelve-fold floor screen estimated at $1,500/2,000 stood tallest among the nearly 600 lots offered by Andrew Jones Auctions when it sold for $30,000 on Sunday, November 24. Standing about 83 inches tall and extending to 228 inches, a representative for the auction house said the screen was exquisitely painted and in extremely good condition. It was purchased by a private buyer from Hong Kong. Prices cited include buyer’s premium.

Watch these pages for an extended sale review.