‘Turn To The Left’ With Bruneau & Co - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Z.G. Burnett, Photos Courtesy Bruneau & Co Auctioneers

CRANSTON, R.I. – Bruneau & Co Auctioneers presented a Single-Owner Couture Auction on August 29, the first of several that the house will offer seasonally at no reserve from the same Cranston, R.I. estate. “These came from an immaculate house,” said Ashle Tortolani, operations manager at Bruneau, said. “We can’t stress how clean and well-kept her belongings were.” Almost 250 lots of jewelry, handbags, clothing and shoes from the top designers in fashion were listed, each with guaranteed authenticity and only 37 left unsold. The total sale amounted to $87,443 with buyer’s premium.

Bidders were in desperate need of Chanel, and Bruneau supplied this coveted brand with 29 handbags and shoes. Four of these handbags made the top lots. The bag winning the biggest price tag was a camel-colored Chanel tweed tote with a diamond pattern exterior adorned with the golden “CC” logo, made in Italy and sold for $3,000 with its original authenticity card and dust bag. The second Chanel handbag in the top lots also had an unusual texture; a tan, Sherpa-lined satchel with two gold chain handles and hardware, a magnetic closure and a stitched logo that bid to $2,160. This example was made in France, and also included its card and dust bag. Both showed minimal wear due to their occasional use, a boon for bags of this color and material.

The two other top Chanel purses were darker in tone but just as chic. A plum quilted nylon tote with silver hardware and a silver logo also showed a stitched logo on the bottom of the bag’s surface. The other was a black leather baguette handbag, also with silver hardware and a Chanel metalware label on the exterior flap. Both were made in Italy, retained their dust bags and authenticity cards, and sold for $1,200. Two additional leather Chanel purses also sold for $1,140 towards the top of the listing.

David Yurman dominated the jewelry category with 28 lots, a few of which were found among the top prices. Second in the sale was a three-piece set of 18K gold and sterling silver oval link rope twist looped chain necklace and two bracelets, one thinner than the other, that sold online for $2,813. Of the same oval link design but in 18K yellow gold was a necklace with a peridot pendant that hung heavy at $1,140, and another necklace and bracelet set in sterling silver with 18K gold and diamond-studded clasps that sold to an internet bidder for $1,125. Crocodile was a popular material in the upper ranks of the sale, with three handbags exceeding their estimates.

In the United States, it is legal to import and sell sustainably sourced crocodile leather, but it must comply with restrictions enforced by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). Two such lots came from Nancy Gonzales, whose carefully crafted handbags have appeared on Sex and the City and is favored by A-list celebrities. One was the third highest selling handbag, with a cherry red reticulated crocodile exterior and a woven plant fiber backing, that was won by an internet bidder for $1,875. An emerald green crocodile handbag by Gonzales also sold online for $1,125, despite some cracking to the handles and a broken interior zipper. Following the red handbag in price was a black Prada tote bag, again with minor wear from occasional use, that achieved $1,560. Each of these purses came with their original dust bags.

Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Bruneau & Co’s next auction in this series will take place on October 24, featuring more fine jewelry, handbags, shoes and clothing. For information, 401-533-9980 or www.bruneauandco.com.