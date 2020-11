CINCINNATI, OHIO- Topping Cowan’s November 11-12 single-owner sale from the Slippery Rock, Penn., collection of Louis Hahn was a Federal polychrome paint-decorated pine three-drawer blanket chest that brought $23,750. The auction house said the surface appeared rich and historic, and blacklighting revealed no pinpointing or restoration to the surfaces. The top featured one large panel with black background and yellow outline, inside of it were three large pinwheels, four medium-size pinwheels between them, and further circular and geometric decorations along the inside border and elsewhere. The front of the chest featured three panels, each with three tulips rising from a two-handled urn painted as the central decoration amid split clovers and circles around them. The central panel features the date of 1801 and the interior of the lid is inscribed “Mary Leaman Lan….”

Watch for a full review of the Hahn sale in a future issue.