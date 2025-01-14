Trucks, Trains & Boats, Oh My! — Milestone Transports Bidders With Single Owner Buddy L Collection

Review by Kiersten Busch

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — On January 4, Milestone Auction offered 481 lots of Buddy L pressed steel toy trucks and other vehicles from the collection of the late Dr James R. Reynolds (1943-2020), a heart surgeon, philanthropist and well-known collector. What the auction catalog described as “one of the most complete collections of early Buddy L trucks ever offered to market,” Reynolds’ collection included various prototypes, doored trucks, Buddy L Jrs, Flivvers, wooden trucks, ride-on trucks and more.

Leading the sale was a truck that was “never put into production,” according to catalog notes: a Buddy L prototype Insurance Patrol truck, which came with its factory prototype tag and original box with blue striped paper. This was the only known example which included headlights and a bumper, and it had provenance to the Buddy L Morgue Sale, where the near-mint toy sold for approximately $40,000. Because of its rarity and significance, bidders drove the toy truck past both its $10/20,000 estimate and its previous hammer price, parking it at $66,000.

Also hailing from the Buddy L Morgue Sale was the second highest selling lot of the day: a Buddy L Hose, Reel and Ladder truck with rubber tires. This example was in excellent, all-original condition, and still contained its accessory ladders and hose with a nozzle. It also had its original pull cord and Buddy L string tag. The 27-inch-long truck rolled to $19,800, surpassing its $2/3,000 estimate by more than six times.

Rounding out the top three highest prices of the sale was a Buddy L Screeside truck with rubber tires, which eclipsed its $1,5/2,500 estimate to achieve $18,000. “A scarce truck in great condition,” according to the auction catalog, this example was all original with headlights, a bumper, original rear doors and a Buddy L brass lock.

“In 40 years, this is the only example of this truck we have ever seen!” explained the auction catalog of a Buddy L Open Cab Red Baby truck which zoomed to $16,800. The only known example of an original Open Cab Red Baby, this truck had its original paint and International Harvester McCormick Deering decals on its sides. Catalog notes went on to explain that the 24-inch-long truck was “a great addition to even the most advanced collection.”

Trucks were not the only Buddy L toys offered, nor were they the only vehicles that were well-represented in the sale. Watercrafts were led by a very rare Buddy L pressed steel Tugboat, which was “one of the most desirable Buddy L toys produced,” according to the auction catalog. This example was complete and still included its air motor, as well as its factory paint and decals. Its “wonderful” as-found condition helped to motor it to $14,400, more than doubling its high estimate of $7,000.

A Buddy L Outdoor Railroad set chugged to $11,400, racing past its $3/4,000 estimate. The set included nine pieces, including a steam locomotive and tender, box car, bottom dump hopper, caboose, ballast car, tank car, flat car, stock car and coal car. Accompanying the model train was an original Buddy L flyer advertising the Outdoor Railroad.

