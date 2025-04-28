Troy Jug Tops Off Dell Stoneware Collection

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — In a white glove sale of New York stoneware from the collection of Arthur J. Dell, Jr, on April 18, Schillaci & Shultis sold 400 lots and realized more than $110,000. Leading the sale was a three-gallon ovoid jug stamped “I. Seymour / Troy Factory.” The jug, considered to be extremely rare, was detailed with double-incised birds, one holding a banner reading “I Seymour Troy” and “March 18th.” Standing 15 inches high and in outstanding as-made condition, the piece sold to an online buyer from New Jersey for $6,250, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from Dell’s stoneware collection will be covered in an upcoming issue.