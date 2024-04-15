Triple Play Slot Machine Leads Morphy’s $3.9 Million Coin-Op Sale

LAS VEGAS — As predicted, the sale’s top lot in Morphy’s April 11-13 coin-op and antique advertising sale was a rare and highly sought-after Caille Bros musical Triple Eclipse upright slot machine whose design incorporates three separate machines — accepting 5¢, 50¢ and 5¢, respectively — in one oak cabinet. It sold for $147,600, including buyer’s premium, in a sale that grossed $3,936,000 at press time and that likely will surpass $4 million when anticipated post-auction purchases are added. Figuring prominently in Nevada’s long gambling tradition, the machine was described as an “artistic masterpiece with its all-original castings and most of its original nickel plating.” It was made sometime between 1902 and 1904, and its serial number confirmed it is the earliest of only four extant examples of this particular model. Following its period of service as a gambling device, the machine became part of the Dobby Doc collection, which was amassed in the 1930s and 1940s and lay dormant until it was discovered in a Nevada warehouse in the late 1960s. Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions, said, “I was very pleased with the results and the turnout. We had more than 100 live attendees, including a lot of new bidders and buyers — that is always a huge positive on many levels. We also had a number of potential consignors come to meet us and see our operation. I can say with confidence that our fall coin-op and antique advertising sale is already shaping up to be a blockbuster.” In the meantime, watch for a more extensive review of the most recent sale in an upcoming issue.