Trio of Louis Vuitton Bags Cruise To Top For Tremont

SUDBURY, MASS. — On July 28, Tremont Auctions conducted its Designer Fashion & Couture auction, offering 225 lots from a single-owner collection of fine couture, jewelry and accessories, including handbags, shoes, clothing and scarves. Most of the lots were unworn and many included their original boxes. Leading the sale was a set of three Louis Vuitton cruiser bags in the signature monogram pattern. The bags, in sizes 50, 55 and 60, were able to fit inside one another, and came with their original locks and keys. The largest of the trio, measuring 19 inches wide and 14 inches high, came with a dust bag, as did the smallest. All three were in never-used condition. Despite some staining on the leather trim of the largest bag, bidders still pushed the trio to $6,985, surpassing the lot’s high estimate. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.