Tremont’s Star Lot Returns Home To India - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SUDBURY, MASS. — The “star” of Tremont Auctions’ October 26 auction, according to co-owner Cameron Ayotte, was an unframed oil on stretched canvas composition by modern Indian artist Kattingeri Krishna Hebbar (1911-1996). Titled “Illusion” and measuring 30 by 35½ inches, the abstract painting was accompanied by several exhibition catalogs, including Mysore State Lalitha Kala Academy catalog, a 1975 German exhibition catalog and a 1980 Jehangir Art Gallery, Bombay exhibition catalog with personalized dedication to the consignors’ parents from the artist. Ayotte told Antiques and The Arts Weekly that it came to auction from a local estate and sold to an Indian buyer bidding by phone. It realized $220,150 including premium, nearly one-fourth of the $1,022,000 achieved by the 618-lot sale. Watch an upcoming issue for additional sale highlights.