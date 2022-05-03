Tremont Combines Audubon, Paintings & Civil War Material - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Auction Action In Sudbury, Mass.

SUDBURY, MASS. – Brett Downer and his team brought together a varied selection of good merchandise on April 24, mostly from local estates and nearly all being sold without reserve. An Audubon aquatint topped the day at $52,360; an abstract blue and white painting by a Korean artist earned $47,600; and a strong selection of jewelry, silver, Asian items and a select grouping of historical firearms and related material did well. Perhaps not bringing the highest prices of the day, a pristine selection of Mathew Brady Civil War photos was a historically significant addition to the sale.

About 1,400 people were viewing the sale on the internet platforms as the sale began. There was a small group of buyers in the room, typical of sales these days, several phone lines were in use, and absentee bids were smoothly processed. The catalog descriptions were detailed, usually including condition statements, and multiple photographs were posted online. The sale grossed $792,000 but would have been significantly higher. Late on the night before the sale, an attorney representing one of the estates that had consigned about 40 paintings, called and said the lots had to be withdrawn due to a dispute among the heirs.

Audubon’s double elephant folio, hand colored aquatint engraving, “Fish Hawk or Osprey,” led the sale. It was plate #81 from the Havell edition of Birds of America, watermarked 1833, in fine condition, and was chased to its final price by five competing phone bidders. Audubon began painting watercolors of birds in America in the 1820s. He was unable to interest American firms to publish his paintings as engravings, so in 1826 he took his collection of more than 400 paintings to England, where there was much more interest. Between 1827 and 1838, the engravings were published. A total of 435 hand colored engravings were issued, mostly by Robert Havell Sr and his son. Pages were watermarked, as was this one with an 1833 date. Eventually, only about 175-200 full sets were issued. In 2010, Sotheby’s sold a complete four-volume set for more than $11 million.

The large selection of paintings and other artworks included material from two local collections. Of most interest to buyers was the abovementioned 1983 abstract blue and white painting by Korean/Japanese artist Ufan Lee (b 1936) aka Lee Ufan, which was inscribed on the reverse, possibly a title, “From Winds No. 8392101.” His works hang in several major museums, and some of his work has brought six-figure prices.

“Adriatic Harbor,” depicting large sailboats at a dock by Edgar Payne (1883-1947) brought $29,750. Another harbor scene, this one in Florida, done by Emile Gruppe (1896-1978), earned $5,712. Uncharacteristically for the artist, who is better known for his New England coastal and harbor views, this scene included a large passenger ship, a speed boat and palm trees. A limited-edition lithograph by Grant Wood (1891-1942), “Tree Planting Group,” signed and dated 1937 in pencil, sold for $2,856. A 1932 etching by Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) “Tete d’Homme a la Pipe,” Geiser #32, 1912, reached $9,520. A gallery label affixed to the back gave it a date of 1920.

With the addition of Keith Downer to the company, expect more sales with quality military material. For this sale, there were Revolutionary and Civil War firearms, uniforms, swords and more. Of most interest to collectors, and bringing the third highest price of the day, was a Courtney & Tennant S.C. Confederate naval officer’s sword and scabbard made by Robert Mole in England. The catalog, praising the sword, stated, “This sword speaks for itself and needs little information of production. An outstanding addition to any collection”; and apparently collectors agreed. Mole often included the name of the officer for whom a sword was made, as many were custom-made depending on the height of the owner. This one had three legible letters, “Bel…” and had descended in the family of a man who had served in the Civil War, but nothing else was known about the previous owner. It sold for $32,130.

Numerous other Civil War-era items included a rare Wesson & Leavitt dragoon revolver made by the Massachusetts Arms Company. They were produced only in 1850 and 1851, with about 800 known to have been made. Samuel Colt successfully sued for infringement of his patent for revolvers, and production was halted. It was marked “Wesson & Leavitts Patent” and the top strap was marked “Mass Arms Co Chicopee Falls.” It realized $2,261. An unusual offering, which sold for just $89, was a lot of six Civil War field cutlery items belonging to Colonel David R. Kenyon. The lot included four forks of different sizes and two knives. Buttons also were offered with a pre-Civil War silver plated Republic of Texas infantry button with a large embossed star surrounding the letter T. The catalog emphasized that this was not a “dug” button but was complete with shank and stamped “Scovills Waterbury.” It measured 19.60 millimeters and was most likely from an 1837 order to Scoville from Texas. It sold for $3,094, well over the estimate.

The sale included an important group of large, pristine, Civil War albumen photographs that had descended in the family of Civil War General Samuel C. Lawrence, of Medford, Mass. Lawrence (1832-1911) was commander of the Lawrence Light Guard during the Civil War and had other commands. He was the first mayor of the city of Medford in 1895. He amassed a collection of more than 3,500 Civil War photos, most of which were donated to the Medford Historical Society more than 70 ago. However, several were retained by the family. The photographs were taken by Mathew Brady and his associates, most notably Alexander Gardner, George Barnard and Timothy O’Sullivan, who together photographed many war scenes, camps, towns and people touched by or serving in the war. Brady’s photographs included iconic, frequently reproduced portraits of Abraham Lincoln and his generals. Many were issued as stereographs.

Lawrence’s collection of larger prints almost never saw the light of day, so the albumen prints, which can fade when exposed to light, were in pristine condition. Two each sold for $3,094. A notation on the front of one, identified it as the “Chickamauga transport steam on Tennessee River.” It depicted a sidewheeler with a cannon mounted on the deck, African Americans on the deck, well-dressed women and two smokestacks. Bringing the same price was a photo of a large group of soldiers of the 21st Michigan Infantry, and noted on the back was “Shermans Vets. 21st Mich Co D.” The catalog stated that it was probably by Brady. Brady’s iconic image of General William Tecumseh Sherman taken in Washington DC, May 1865, shows Sherman wearing a black band in mourning for Lincoln. It realized $2,040. A photo of Major General Philip H. Sheridan seated in front of a tent, also likely by Brady, brought $833, and another, of Major General George G. Meade standing at his headquarters tent in June of 1864, realized $1,309. There were more than 20 in all. Many of these photos are well-known, appearing on the Library of Congress, and other websites and many have been published. The consignment included Lawrence’s commissions, also pristine, and some groups of letters.

After the sale, Matt Buckley and Brett Downer both said the sale had gone well, in spite of the 40 lots that had been withdrawn. Downer said, “There were some good paintings in those lots that were withdrawn. I’ve never had that happen before. We may get a chance to sell them at an upcoming sale, but it won’t be the same. We still hit the number we were shooting for, even without those paintings. It’s just a shame to have to explain to phone bidders and others what had happened.”

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.tremontauctions.com or 617-795-1678.

There were three similar nudes by Pal Fried (1893-1976.) The Hungarian-American artist was best known for his portraits of dancers and nudes. This one, identified as “Madeleine,” reached $2,380. The other two each sold for $1,785.

The edition of this Grant Wood lithograph was limited to 250 copies. “Tree Planting Group,” signed and dated 1937 in pencil, sold for $2,856.

Although the handle was repaired on this Lanier Meaders face jug, it still sold well over the estimate, finishing at $2,880. The glaze was a brown/green and it was about 8 inches tall.

The catalog described this covered jar, drilled as a lamp base, as Chinese from the transitional period, circa 1620. It had Wu Tsai decoration of foo dogs with flowers. It was one of a pair, sold individually, and earned $3,808. Its mate brought about $200 less.

This wooden sculpture was described as a jewel box. When asked about that, Brett Downer showed that there were several drawers, almost completely concealed that could, indeed, hold jewelry. It was made in 2000 by Po Shun Leong, (b 1941). He is known for his highly intricate, one-of-a-kind wood boxes, some of which are now in museum collections. This may have been a very good buy, realizing $1,428.

The star of the sale, selling for $52,360, was Audubon’s double elephant folio, hand colored aquatint engraving, “Fish Hawk or Osprey.” It was from the Havell edition and was watermarked 1833.

One of the highlights of the sale, bringing the second highest price of the day was a 1983 abstract blue and white painting by Korean/Japanese artist Ufan Lee (who is also referred to as Lee Ufan.) It realized $47,600.

Likely by Mathew Brady, this albumen photograph depicts Civil War General Daniel Sickles (left) and Major General Samuel P. Heintzelman. Sickles lost a leg at the battle of Gettysburg, and, as the story goes, returned regularly to visit his leg, buried on the battlefield. The photograph sold for $1,904.

A midcentury rosewood dining table with ten matching chairs reached $6,545. The set was cataloged as being circa 1980s. The maker was not known.

The sale included other Civil War-era items, including a rare Wesson & Leavitt dragoon revolver made by the Massachusetts Arms Company. They were produced only in 1850 and 1851, when production was halted after Samuel Colt successfully sued the company for patent infringement. Only about 800 were produced, and this one sold for $2,261.

The price $3,094 was the highest achieved by any of the group of pristine albumen Civil War photographs. This one depicted a large group of soldiers of the 21st Michigan Infantry, and noted on the back was “Shermans Vets. 21st Mich Co D.” Bringing the same price was a photograph identified as “Chickamauga transport steam on Tennessee River.” It depicted a sidewheeler with a cannon mounted on the deck, African Americans on the deck, well-dressed women and two smokestacks.

Captioned in pencil, “Captured Guns on the Dock at Richmond,” the photograph was taken at Rocketts Wharf, Richmond, Va., April 1865, probably by Mathew Brady or Andrew Russell. Numerous cannons can be seen. The albumen print realized $655.

A pre-Civil War silverplated Republic of Texas infantry button with a large, embossed star surrounding the letter T sold for $3,094. It was one of several period uniform buttons in the sale.

The most popular of the several lots of jewelry was this French Art Deco Cartier-style platinum, Burmese ruby and diamond mounted floral-form pin. It had about 170 diamonds and 22 color matched rubies. It finished at $15,470.

“Adriatic Harbor,” depicting large sailboats at a dock by Edgar Payne, brought $29,750. He was best known for his paintings of the American west, including several commissions for the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad. He visited Europe in the early 1920s and may have done this scene at that time.

Bringing the third highest price of the day, $32,130, was a Courtney & Tennant Confederate naval officer’s sword and scabbard made by Robert Mole in England. Mole often marked his swords with the name of the officer for whom they were made and this one has a partial mark, which has not been identified.

This sailor-made mahogany and bone inlaid three-tier sewing box had a lot going for it. In addition to the three shelves, it had three drawers with bone pulls and carved hearts and diamond-shaped inlays. It seemed reasonable, bringing $655.

Brett Downer called this the perfect addition to a “man-cave.” It was a reconstructed instrument panel from a World War II B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, with three separate control panels and was about 54 inches long. All the instruments were thought to be original. It went out for $4,284.

This Confederate officer’s kepi brought $2,142. A label inside identified it as belonging to James Boyce Boyd, who served as a lieutenant in Company C of the 4th Texas Regiment. He was wounded at the Battle of the Wilderness in May 1864.

With a fusee movement, this English skeleton clock under a glass dome had been made by Thomas Wedge of York, late in the Nineteenth Century. It had an engraved ship at the top of the front plate and sold for $893.

Keith Downer has recently retired and will now be spending his time developing Tremont’s offerings of military material. He is shown here with one of the swords in this sale.

Cameron Ayotte, left, and Matt Buckley, round out the Tremont team. Jim Callahan, who directs the Asian sales, was out of the building.

Brett Downer poses with one his favorite paintings in the sale, an Elizabethan period town scene.

Bringing $3,094, this large archive of Alaska photos dated to about 1920. They had belonged to Colonel Edward Mears, who was chief engineer and later chairman of the Alaska Engineering Commission, which built the Alaskan railroad system over a period of years, ending in 1923.

Tremont’s sales generally include a large selection of silver. This one did, and a portion of the offerings are shown here.

Tremont’s June 12 sale will be devoted to Asian material. Several pieces were included in this sale and were neatly displayed during the preview.

A portion of the paintings on display prior to the sale. Some were withdrawn by an attorney just hours before the sale began.

“Striking” is the word for this Frederick Elkington sterling silver Egyptian Revival three-piece garniture. The three-arm epergne was fitted with cut glass dishes, winged Isis figures and was mounted on a large paw-foot trefoil base. With a matching pair of tazzas, it sold for $11,305.

An American Revolutionary War flat lion head saber reached $3,332. This iconic form is also described as a dog or monkey head and was used primarily by soldiers from the New England colonies.