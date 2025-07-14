Tree Prints Grow To Highest Price For Flying Pig - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A set of three original boxed prints by American photographer and artist Wallace Nutting (1861-1941) won the day at Flying Pig Auctions’ June 30 Fine Artwork & Related auction. The sale featured 374 lots of paintings, prints, lithographs, woodblocks and maps, which were consigned from two Boston homes and a New York estate; the entire art inventory from Bloomin’ Antiques in Fitzwilliam, N.H., was also featured. The set of three Nutting prints depicted three separate images of lakeside trees; the largest work — measuring 11¾ by 9¾ framed — was titled “A Birch Hilltop.” The set grew to $438, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.