OAKLAND, CALIF. — A tranquil scene by Zhang Daqian (Chinese, 1899–1983) elicited bidder excitement at Clars December 15–16 fine art, decorative art, furniture, jewelry and Asian art auction. One of two paintings by the Chinese artist in this sale, “The Lotus Pond,” 1967, is one of his signature ink and colors on paper featuring a scholar standing on a bridge amid the lotus pond. Estimated $150/200,000, the work finished at $443,000, including premium. The upper right of the painting featured a poetic colophon, followed by cyclical date dingwei (1967) sixth month, signed and with one artist seal, sight: 54½ by 26¾ inches. It had been featured on the back cover of the May 10–31, 1970, exhibition catalog at Laky Gallery, Carmel, Calif. A full review of this sale will follow in a later issue.