Trailer With Antiques Stolen From Dealer Doug Wyant

CASSOPOLIS, MICH. – An enclosed cargo trailer containing a load of antiques was stolen from the property of antiques dealer Doug Wyant over the night of Tuesday March 31.

“We had it loaded for a local outdoor market, so the antiques weren’t superior quality, just lots of stuff,” Wyant told Antiques and The Arts Weekly.

Among the antiques in the trailer was the pictured jelly cupboard, along with chairs, signs, paintings, quilts and linens.

The Haulin brand trailer is 6 by 10 feet in a pewter gray, license plate C249392 and VIN 5NHUHA011BW059273.

With any information, contact Doug Wyant at 269-445-2018 or the Cassopolis Police Department at 269-445-8100.