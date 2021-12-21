Traditional & Modern Works Share Top Lot Honors At Nye

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — The top price realized during Nye & Co.’s December 15-16 Estates Treasures auction was $27,675 and it was shared by two distinctly different lots offered subsequently on December 16. The first to cross the block was Keith Haring’s (American, 1958-1990) “Subway” drawing from 1982-84 that had been a birthday gift to the seller. Measuring 41½ by 28 inches, it had been estimated at $20/30,000. Following it across the block was “The Fortuneteller” by Adolph Tidemond (Norwegian, 1814-1876) that had been painted in 1860. The 13½-by-17-inch work came from a New Jersey estate and had been estimated at $10/20,000.

The Haring was consigned for sale from a private collector in the EU who is slowly deaccessioning his collection through Nye & Co.; it sold to a Gulf Coast private collector who prevailed against online and phone bidders. A Norwegian collector fended off international interest and competition from bidders on the phone and online and will be taking the Tidemond back to Norway.

Watch for a sale review in a future issue.