Trading & Trending Up: Single Owner TGC Trading Card Auction Successful For Bruneau & Co

Auction Action In Cranston, R.I.

CRANSTON, R.I. – On May 1, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers hosted an online-only auction of a Single Owner Collection of TCG trading cards. Bidding was facilitated through bidlive.bruneuandco.com as well as Auctionzip, Bidsquare, Invaluable and Live Auctioneers. The catalog featured 180 lots of Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and PokÃ©mon cards bringing out more than 5,000 registered bidders.

The highlight of the day was a 2003 PokÃ©mon Aquapolis factory sealed booster box selling for $14,375. Aquapolis was the second to last series of the original PokÃ©mon cards published by Wizards of The Coast, they are some of the most coveted PokÃ©mon trading cards by collectors. A close second was a 2000 PokÃ©mon Gym Challenge Blaine’s Charizard in BGS 10 Pristine condition. The card was one of only two known to exist in BGS 10 condition, and sold for a new world record $13,750. Outside of the Aquapolis booster box, factory sealed merchandise drove collectors crazy throughout the auction. Other booster box highlights included a 2000 PokÃ©mon Neo Genesis Unlimited booster box for $7,500, 2000 Topps PokÃ©mon Chrome Series 1 booster box for $3,375 and a 2000 PokÃ©mon Gym Heroes Theme Deck Display for $1,625.

Charizard proved to be the most popular character of the day with the second highest single card being a 1999 Base Shadowless Charizard BGS 9 selling for $2,625. In third came a 2000 Team Rocket 1st Edition Dark Charizard BGS 9.5 selling for $1,375. Other auction highlights included a 16PC PokÃ©mon Base Unlimited BGS 9 card group for $2,500, an 8PC Team Rocket 1st Edition BGS 9 card group for $1,375 and a 1999 Base Shadowless Blastoise BGS 9.5 for $1,250.

All prices reported include buyer’s premium.

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always looking for quality Pop Culture consignments, including comics, toys, trading cards and video games alongside antiques and fine art. Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers will be offering the remainder of the collection alongside other toys, comics and collectibles Thursday, June 25 at 6 pm EST. Due to COVID-19 regulations in Rhode Island, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers are running on limited hours, if you have any questions or require more information, email them at info@bruneauandco.com. For more information, www.bruneauandco.com.

A 2000 Team Rocket 1st Edition Dark Charizard BGS 9.5 caught $1,375.

Catching $3,375 was this 2000 Topps Pokémon Chrome Series 1 booster box.

A 1999 Base Shadowless Blastoise BGS 9.5 brought $1,250.

Factory sealed booster boxes did well. This 2000 Pokémon Neo Genesis Unlimited booster box brought $7,500.

Sixteen cards comprised this Pokémon Base Unlimited BGS 9 card group and it sold for $2,500.

Leading the sale was this 2003 Pokémon Aquapolis factory sealed booster box that sold for $14,375.

With eight cards, this group of Team Rocket 1st Edition BGS 9 took $1,375.

At $13,750 was this 2000 Pokémon Gym Challenge Blaine’s Charizard in BGS 10 Pristine condition. The card was one of only two known to exist in BGS 10 condition and sold for a new world record.

A 1999 Base Shadowless Charizard BGS 9 sold for $2,625.