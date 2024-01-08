Trade Figures Top Amelia Jeffer’s Single- Owner Knight Sale

DELAWARE, OHIO — Amelia Jeffers presented the collection of Bruce and Vivalyn Knight of Springfield, Ohio, an assemblage of nearly 900 lots of American, antiques, fine, decorative and folk art, to eager bidders in a two-day auction event January 5-6. Topping the sale at $60,000, including buyer’s premium, and selling to a buyer bidding in a packed salesroom, was a late Nineteenth/early Twentieth Century cigar store figure of a Native American woman attributed to Samuel Robb. Standing on a canted base, the figure stood 80 inches tall overall and had provenance to the Ohio collection of Jane Murphy. The nearly white-glove sale will be reviewed in an upcoming issue.