DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Pook & Pook, together with Noel Barrett, Antiques & Auctions, put together an antique toy auction that ran for two sessions, on December 7 at 6 pm with 282 lots, ending on Saturday with lots 283 to 777. The sale grossed $621,630, including the buyer’s premium.

A full report of the auction will be in a forthcoming issue.