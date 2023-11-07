Toys From Elmer Duellman’s Wisconsin Museum—Milestone’s Toy Auction Launches Multi-Year Series

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Milestone Auctions

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — “Elmer’s place,” formally known as Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis., was a unique repository for vehicles and automotive toys of all types. Elmer Duellman passed away in 2019 at age 79, and with the blessing of his heirs, Milestone Auctions is auctioning the vast collection of antique and vintage toys that Elmer displayed at his museum. The multi-year series of quarterly sales debuted on October 28 at Milestone’s gallery with an $850,000 total.

One of the most sought-after of all postwar tin friction motorcycles, by I.Y. Japan, known as the “large blue version” of the “Romance” motorcycle, with a $2/3,000 estimate, blew away expectations, racing to $25,830 from a $1,000 starting price. Deemed “a great addition to any collection,” this was a complete example with pleasing colors and the desirable male driver and female passenger. The kickoff auction comprised more than 800 lots from the museum collection, which consists of more than 20,000 toys of all kinds.

The next highest selling lot at $20,295 was a rare pressed-steel Tonka #210 Road Builders set. Remarkably, it was new/old stock in never-played-with condition. Included among the road-building lineup was a Big Mike dump truck, a second dump truck, a lowboy semi (tractor trailer) truck, steam shovel, road grader and plow. The vehicles were not the only survivors, the toys were presented in the crisp original box with inserts.

More motorcycle fun was in the offing with a scarce Marusan Japan tin friction Indian motorcycle. It was all original with great colors and design. “Indian” was written on the gas tank with Chief graphics and the cycle’s rider had Indian Chief on front of his jersey. With its equally scarce box, it zoomed to $19,065 against a $2/4,000 estimate.

A 12-inch Tipp tin windup motorcycle with sidecar all original with great colors and details, tipped to $13,530, while another I.Y. Japan example, a 12-inch-long “Condor Motor Cycle” was accompanied by its original pictorial box and drove to $9,533.

Zippy as well as desirable was a Yonezawa Japan tin friction #58 Atom Jet Racer. It exhibited great colors, graphics and details, down to its chrome accents. At 26 inches long, it was all original, save a replaced tail fin. With driver in the cockpit, it raced off to $18,450.

In the pressed-steel category, a rarely encountered Buddy L International Harvester “Red Baby” express truck stretched to 24 inches long. With original paint and decal, it was one of a limited number that International Harvester marketed exclusively through the company’s dealerships. Estimated $3/5,000, it did much better, rolling out to $7,688.

All American, an Ives clockwork Ella row boat was also all original and in wonderful condition. Dated February 9, 1869, on its bow, its windup action put the mustachioed rower to work and it paddled to $7,688.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Milestone’s next sale, a two-day firearms auction, is scheduled for November 18-19. For more information, www.milestoneauctions.com or 440-527-8060.