NEW YORK CITY — The 76th Rare Posters International auction of October 28 was a very successful event with totals of more than $1,600,000 according to President Jack Rennert. A signed and limited edition (1 of 100) print of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s (1864-1901) L’Anglais au Moulin Rouge, 1892, was the top lot at $114,000. Considered one of the greatest lithographs Toulouse-Lautrec ever produced, and one of the rarest, the contrast between bright, solid coloration and subtle, texture pastels and the composition—an angular motion of tension and strangeness dappled by colors and forms—is woven into a charged and harmonious whole. For further information, 212-787-4000 or www.posterauctions.com.