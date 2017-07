RENO, NEV. – The annual stampede known as Coeur d’Alene Art Auction exceeded $16 million in total sales on July 29. Leading the foremost auction of Western art, now it its 32nd year, was the 1943 oil on canvas “A Close Call” by William R. Leigh (1866-1955). The painting brought $1,155,000 including premium. Called the “Sagebrush Rembrandt,” Leigh, an artist illustrator who worked for Scribner’s and other leading periodicals of the day, made his first trip West in 1906. His lively depictions of horses and riders, including this example formerly in Denver’s Anschutz collection, are staples of the genre. Watch for a complete report on the sale in a coming issue.