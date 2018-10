Between 1777 and 1779, Francisco Goya completed “Los Caprichos,” an album of 80 aquatint and etching prints that were, when taken together, a compendium of criticism on Spanish society. You name it, it’s in there: the church, the government, the bourgeois, the working class. In his own words, he said “Los Caprichos” is about “the innumerable foibles and follies to be found in any civilized society. The common prejudices and deceitful practices which custom, ignorance and self-interest have made usual.” Goya was a rational man. So as Halloween approaches, we thought it fitting to include “Si Amanece, Nos Vamos,” which approaches the block at Sarasota Estate Auction. The catalog description reads “This Capricho represents the ignorance of Spanish society in believing in demons; Goya views that as a slap in the face of rational human dignity; people take that dignity and dishonor it with their beliefs, and that deforms the beauty of life.”

NORTHEAST AUCTIONS

October 27

Lot 58

American Carved ‘Eagle and Cannon’ Plaque

Painted with the original diorama, Portsmouth, N.H./Kittery, Maine, circa 1870, attributed to John Williams and W.H. Coffin. Purportedly the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Frame 23 by 42 inches.

Estimate: $10/15,000

SARASOTA ESTATE AUCTION

October 27-28

Lot 10

Francisco Goya, “Si Amanece, Nos Vamos.”

Etching with aquatint burnished on laid down paper done, 1799. Plate 71 from the series of 80 prints by Goya entitled “Los Caprichos” that he completed between 1797 and 1799. Sight size 7¾ by 5-5/8 inches.

Estimate: $800-1,600



POSTER AUCTIONS INTERNATIONAL

October 28

Lot 131

Sutro Baths, 1896

Unknown artist, poster, 81-7/8 by 80 inches. The Sutro Baths were founded in 1896 in San Francisco, not far from the Cliff House. The brainchild of the German immigrant and self-made millionaire Adolphe Sutro, the Rococo palace housed seven swimming pools (one freshwater, six saltwater), plus 517 changing rooms and could accommodate 7,400 bathers.

Estimate: $10/12,000



KAMINSKI

October 27

Lot 106

Henry Gasser (1909-1981)

“Winter Steps,” oil on board, signed, 36 by 25 inches sight.

Estimate: $5/10,000



SHANNON’S

October 25

Lot 46

William Wilcox (American, 1831-1929)

“On the Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey,” oil on canvas, signed and dated lower right “W.H. Wilcox 1874,” 20 by 35¾ inches.

Estimate: $10/15,000



HERITAGE

October 25

Lot 47164

Albert Einstein Typed Letter Signed

“A. Einstein.” One page, 8½ by 11 inches. Princeton, N.J., July 10, 1952. Addressed to Dr. Waldron Gardiner, Einstein replies to Gardiner’s letter of July 8 explaining in detail the difference between general and special theories of relativity.

Current Bid: $17,500



RSL AUCTION COMPANY

October 27

Lot 294

Confectionary Bank

Kyser & Rex Company Philadelphia, PA – Circa 1880s The candy store shopkeeper standing in front of her drawers. This is one of the few banks that offers children a reward incentive that encourages them to save their money. Necco wafers can be loaded into the bank through the candy trap on the back side. To operate the bank, put your penny in the slot and push the lever inward. The shop lady will turn to fetch you a candy from her drawer.

Estimate: $9,5/12,500



NADEAU’S

October 27

Lot 275

Myer Myers American Silver Salver

New York, having a shaped form topped by a gadroon edge, set on three legs ending in pad feet, marked under side: Myer Myers HMG to AWG, 1-1/8 by 7-7/8 by 7-7/8 inches. 10.9 troy ounces

Estimate: $10/20,000