“In some respects, you could say this is the rarest cast iron bank to hit the market since the Coasting Bank was sold at Freeman’s in Philadelphia ($266,500, November, 2013),” said Steven Weiss, co-owner of RSL Auction Co, on the firm’s offering of the Bowing Man In Cupola Bank. Although archival material has not been found to properly attribute a manufacturer to the bank, Weiss believes with 95 percent certainty that it was J&E Stevens. The specialist noted the stylistic similarities between this example and the company’s Novelty Bank. “The palette is also related to work they were doing at the same moment to banks such as the New Bank and the US Bank,” he said. The construction of the bank is rather laborious, and Weiss believes the example was likely put into a short run because the production costs were too high. The example was found by early hobbyist Andrew Emerine in the late ‘30s or early ‘40s. It remained there until the late 1960s, when Edwin Mosler, one of the top bank collectors in the world at that time, bought it. In 1983, it passed to the collection of Frank Kidd, of notoriety for Kidd’s Toy Museum in Portland, Ore., and it sold into the Donal Markey collection in 2010. One of only two known examples to the auctioneer, and this one in A+++ condition, it is expected to bring more than $100,000. The bank joins other top lots from around the country in this week’s picks.



RSL AUCTION CO

Sale Date: June 1, 2019

Lot 521

Bowing Man in Cupola Bank

Cast iron. Provenance: Donal Markey and Frank Kidd collections.

Estimate: $120/150,000



HUMLER & NOLAN

Sale Date: June 1–2, 2019

Lot 1042

Rookwood Tile Tableau, Ten Geese

Featuring ten white geese in a restful outdoor setting, circa 1915 and never installed. The scene is complete with original tile border. Impressed marks on most of the pieces include the Rookwood Architectural logo, 20¾ by 47-5/8 inches.

Estimate: $5/7,000



ELDRED’S

Sale Date: May 31, 2019

Lot 108

Hand-Carved Wooden Canteen

America, Eighteenth Century. Carved “1749” on top, a flower on one side and a Latin inscription on the opposite side. Iron banding on sides. Height: 10 inches.

Estimate: $300/500



JONES & HORAN

Sale Date: June 2, 2019

Lot 161

Former NYC Mayor Bob Wagner’s Patek Philippe Calatrava

Ref 2507, circa 1953, manual wind, 33mm by 37mm to lug tips, 18mm lug width, original 18K yellow gold snap back case, leather strap, engraved presentation that reads “To Bob from Sam Briskman, Dec, 24th, 1953”, shortly after Robert was elected Mayor of New York City.

Estimate: $8/14,000



THOMASTON PLACE

Sale Date: May 31–June 2, 2019

Lot 2001

Monumental Copper Shop Weathervane

Heavy copper three-masted ship with “C.R.” flag at stern, the hull weighted, the wrought iron base has copper directionals, rests on four arched and scrolled legs, roughly 88 inches tall. Taken from Clipperways, an 8,000-square-foot home built at Prouts Neck in 1898 by James Shaw, which was demolished in 2011.

Estimate: $5/8,000



CRN

Sale Date: June 2, 2019

Lot 321

Colonial Silver Flagon

Daniel Henchman (Boston, 1730–1775), scrolling handle with a flame finial, engraved under spout “BLANCY,” 9 inches high, 30.26 troy oz.

Estimate: $2,5/3,500



LARK MASON

Sale Date: May 9–30, 2019

Lot 5428009

Rene Lalique, Blue Frosted and Clear Penthievre Vase

No. 1011 GL4S, designed 1928, stencil etched R. Lalique, engraved France, blue glass.

Estimate: $5/10,000



PBA GALLERIES

Sale Date: May 30, 2019

Lot 204

Witch hunting manual after Malleus Maleficarum

Martin Del Rio, Disquisitionum Magicarum Libri Sex, Cologne. Published by Sumptibus Hermanni Demen, 1679. Engraved architectural title page, later marbled paper-covered boards lettered in gilt on morocco spine label. Later edition. Historians have traditionally regarded the Disquisitionum Magicarum as a receptacle of the ideas of the Malleus Maleficarum (“Hammer of the Witches,” 1486). Delrio was credited with importing the beliefs of the Malleus into the Low Countries.

Estimate: $1/1,500



TREASURESEEKER AUCTIONS

Sale Date: June 2, 2019

Lot 38A

Gnome Automaton Store Display

Circa 1900, German automated clockwork display, standing bearded gnome with glass eyes and felt clothing, head rocks back and forth, works fine, 23 inches high.

Estimate: $2/3,000