Top Picks: Time to Get a Watch

Timepieces have always made for great fashion. In modern times, swagger is styled in the simple elegance of a Patek Philippe or in the centuries-old craftsmanship of a Breguet, but Sixteenth Century folks were looking good with their Nuremberg ivory diptych sundials. “Do you have the time?” a lady would ask a gentleman. “So long as the sun is shining,” he would say with a smile, as he fished his sundial from his pocket, unfolding it and pointing it at the sun, reading the “gnomon” to tell the hour of the day. As it were, punctuality was a bit more relaxed back then — you would get there when you got there. Nuremberg was the mecca of diptych sundial makers, known for producing beautiful examples in ivory with detailed and stylized incising. And they worked very well, so long as the latitude was calibrated correctly. So well, in fact, that they were still used at the advent of the mechanical clock to calibrate the still-imperfect mechanisms. A diptych sundial approaches the block at Alderfer Auctions, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

ALDERFER AUCTION

Sale Date: September 20

Lot 296

Seventeenth Century Diptych Sundial

Internal compass aperture and viewing hole, the inner face with time scale graduated 4-12, 1-8 around a glazed sunk compass with maker’s mark. Rear face also has makers mark, 2 ½ inches high.

Estimate: $3/4,000

THOMASTON PLACE AUCTION GALLERIES

Sale Date: September 19

Lot 5197

Late Nineteenth Century Bust Profile Portrait

Depicting an elderly man with white beard, oil on canvas, unsigned, in a late Victorian gilt gesso frame, image 25½ by 21½ inches.

Estimate: $400/600

PBA GALLERIES

Sale Date: September 20

Lot 307

Correspondence Between Future Saints

Two-page autograph letter from Louise de Merillac de Gras, with 11 lines of notations in the hand of Vincent de Paul.

Estimate: $10/15,000

RAGO

Sale Date: September 22–23

Lot 1035

Paul Evans (1931–1987)

Wall sculptures, New Hope, Penn., 1960s.

Welded and enameled steel, 24-karat gold leaf,

patinated copper.

Estimate: $7,5/9,500

HERITAGE AUCTIONS

Sale Date: September 21–23

Lot 63636

Karl Schmidt (1890–1962)

“Tall Trees of California,” triptych, 1916,

oil on lithograph in original trifold frame,

15¼ by 30¾ inches.

Estimate: $2/3,000

BRUNEAU & CO

Sale Date: September 22

Lot 139

Tiffany Studios Poppy Blown Glass Table Lamp

New York, circa 1910, poppy shade consisting of

variegated blue, green, red and yellow Favrile glass with reticulated bronze overlay supported by

a globular reticulated blown glass base.

Estimate: $80/120,000

BERTOIA AUCTIONS

Sale Date: September 22

Lot 181

Man In Flying Dirigible Toy Go-Around

Muller and Kadeder, Germany, hand-painted. Depicts man seated in tin basket propelled by flapping prop dirigible, able to spin around Eiffel Tower styled center structure, 18 inches high.

Estimate: $2,5/3,500

COWAN’S

Sale Date: September 21

Lot 31

Plains/Prairie Spontoon Pipe Tomahawk

Third quarter Nineteenth Century, ash handle, pierced for attachment. With a highly developed iron blade, cutout heart and double curled flanges,

23 inches long.

Estimate: $4/6,000

CARLSEN GALLERY

Sale Date: September 23

Lot 177

Pharmacy Hanging Globe With Eagle Mount

37½ by 20 inches overall.

Estimate: $500–1,500