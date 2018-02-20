Top Picks: The Workmaster’s Tankard

-
Many of Fabergé’s lasting legacies — the imperial Easter eggs included — were born under the direction of workmaster Michael Perkhin, who headed the workshop from 1886 to 1903. Perkhin began his career as a journeyman at Fabergé under workmaster Erik Kollin, qualifying as a master craftsman in 1884 and taking over the workshop two years later. He is responsible for about half of the total imperial eggs, as well as an expansive oeuvre of other objets de fantasie in hard stone, enamel and gold, including pendants, seals, pens, boxes, fans, frames, knives and more. A tankard from the workmaster of workmasters comes to the block at Shapiro Auctions, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.
Sale Date: March 7, 2018
A Fabergé Silver, Gold And Enamel Tankard
Michael Perkhin, St Petersburg, circa 1890, the cylindrical body set with angular handle with town mark and further with red enameled Empress Elizabeth gold rubles at intervals, the surface chased to simulate animal hide, raised upon three ball feet, surmounted by hinged flattened lid with ball thumbpiece coin set with Catherine II gold ruble, en suite opening to reveal gilt interior, marked with “Faberge, 88” standard, St Petersburg town mark, master’s mark “M.P”in Cyrillic for Michael Perkhin, 2¾ inches high.
Estimate: $6/8,000
Sale Date: March 10, 2018
Lot 211
Pair Of Japanese Silver Pekingese Models
6½ inches long, 51.7 ounces total.
Estimate: $5/7,000
Sale Date: March 10, 2018
Lot 271
School of Jacob Maentel
American, Nineteenth Century, portrait of a man and his daughter. Signed illegibly lower right, dated 1856. Watercolor on paper, 13½ by 10½ inches sight.
Estimate: $1,5/2,500
Sale Date: March 10, 2018
Lot 261
Philadelphia Chippendale Highboy
Philadelphia, circa 1765. A Chippendale highboy in mahogany and pine secondary. Label in interior drawer attributing maker to Benjamin Randolph; 94½ inches high.
Estimate: $4/6,000
Sale Date: March 7, 2018
Lot 86
Francois I Sevres Cabinet Plate
Nineteenth Century, jeweled cobalt and gilt hand painted cabinet plate of Francois I. Signed and titled to base, 9½ inches diameter.
Estimate: $600/800
Sale Date: March 10, 2018
Lot 191
Song Dynasty, Ge Yao Vase
The vase’s spherical body rises to a long neck flanked with tubular handles at rim. Covered overall with an unctuous pale-yellow glaze suffused with a network of irregular gray crackle “iron wire” interspersed with some golden-brown crackle “golden thread” that stops in a neat line at the brown-dressed foot ring, 6¾ inches high.
Estimate: $50/300,000
Sale Date: March 10, 2018
Lot 100
Antique Yachting Cannon, R.H. Brown & Co.
10-gauge breech-loading action with firing pin and pull lanyard. Naval style stepped carriage on wooden wheels with brass hardware and screw turn elevator, 10 inches high. Signed “R.H. Brown & Co, New Haven CT, U.S.A. PAT. FEB 18-90.”
Estimate: $3/6,000
Sale Date: March 10–11, 2018
Lot 63393
A Large Louis XVI-Style Gilt And Silvered Bronze Carriage Group Inset With Clock
Estimate: $10/15,000
Sale Date: March 13, 2018
Lot 221
Thomas Hart Benton, “The Race”
Lithograph, 1942, edition of 250. Signed in pencil, lower right. Based on the same-titled oil painting, now in a private American collection.
Estimate: $20/30,000
