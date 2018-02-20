Top Picks: The Workmaster’s Tankard

Many of Fabergé’s lasting legacies — the imperial Easter eggs included — were born under the direction of workmaster Michael Perkhin, who headed the workshop from 1886 to 1903. Perkhin began his career as a journeyman at Fabergé under workmaster Erik Kollin, qualifying as a master craftsman in 1884 and taking over the workshop two years later. He is responsible for about half of the total imperial eggs, as well as an expansive oeuvre of other objets de fantasie in hard stone, enamel and gold, including pendants, seals, pens, boxes, fans, frames, knives and more. A tankard from the workmaster of workmasters comes to the block at Shapiro Auctions, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

SHAPIRO

Sale Date: March 7, 2018

A Fabergé Silver, Gold And Enamel Tankard

Michael Perkhin, St Petersburg, circa 1890, the cylindrical body set with angular handle with town mark and further with red enameled Empress Elizabeth gold rubles at intervals, the surface chased to simulate animal hide, raised upon three ball feet, surmounted by hinged flattened lid with ball thumbpiece coin set with Catherine II gold ruble, en suite opening to reveal gilt interior, marked with “Faberge, 88” standard, St Petersburg town mark, master’s mark “M.P”in Cyrillic for Michael Perkhin, 2¾ inches high.

Estimate: $6/8,000

MICHAAN’S

Sale Date: March 10, 2018

Lot 211

Pair Of Japanese Silver Pekingese Models

6½ inches long, 51.7 ounces total.

Estimate: $5/7,000

ELDRED’S

Sale Date: March 10, 2018

Lot 271

School of Jacob Maentel

American, Nineteenth Century, portrait of a man and his daughter. Signed illegibly lower right, dated 1856. Watercolor on paper, 13½ by 10½ inches sight.

Estimate: $1,5/2,500

COWAN’S

Sale Date: March 10, 2018

Lot 261

Philadelphia Chippendale Highboy

Philadelphia, circa 1765. A Chippendale highboy in mahogany and pine secondary. Label in interior drawer attributing maker to Benjamin Randolph; 94½ inches high.

Estimate: $4/6,000

KODNER

Sale Date: March 7, 2018

Lot 86

Francois I Sevres Cabinet Plate

Nineteenth Century, jeweled cobalt and gilt hand painted cabinet plate of Francois I. Signed and titled to base, 9½ inches diameter.

Estimate: $600/800

GIANGUAN AUCTIONS

Sale Date: March 10, 2018

Lot 191

Song Dynasty, Ge Yao Vase

The vase’s spherical body rises to a long neck flanked with tubular handles at rim. Covered overall with an unctuous pale-yellow glaze suffused with a network of irregular gray crackle “iron wire” interspersed with some golden-brown crackle “golden thread” that stops in a neat line at the brown-dressed foot ring, 6¾ inches high.

Estimate: $50/300,000

J. JAMES AUCTIONS

Sale Date: March 10, 2018

Lot 100

Antique Yachting Cannon, R.H. Brown & Co.

10-gauge breech-loading action with firing pin and pull lanyard. Naval style stepped carriage on wooden wheels with brass hardware and screw turn elevator, 10 inches high. Signed “R.H. Brown & Co, New Haven CT, U.S.A. PAT. FEB 18-90.”

Estimate: $3/6,000

HERITAGE

Sale Date: March 10–11, 2018

Lot 63393

A Large Louis XVI-Style Gilt And Silvered Bronze Carriage Group Inset With Clock

Estimate: $10/15,000

SWANN

Sale Date: March 13, 2018

Lot 221

Thomas Hart Benton, “The Race”

Lithograph, 1942, edition of 250. Signed in pencil, lower right. Based on the same-titled oil painting, now in a private American collection.

Estimate: $20/30,000