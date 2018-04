The Smithsonian American Art Museum has a pair of cigar store Indians by an unknown maker in its collection, titled “American Indian Man” and “American Indian Woman” (reference 1986.65.303 and 1986.65.384). They are both elaborately decorated with bosses and pendants, the male with a slim build, suspenders, terrific hat and a quiver loaded with carved arrows slung off his back, and the woman equally adorned with pendants and bosses hanging from her skillfully carved dress, though short and paunch, conjuring an image of Danny Devito in drag. At some point in time, they may have lost touch with their friend, the trapper. Assumed to be from the same hand, a carved and painted trapper has found his way to the block at Freeman’s annual April American furniture, folk and decorative arts sale. It joins other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

Sale Date: April 25, 2018

Lot 272

Carved And Painted Figure Of Trapper

Possibly New Jersey, circa 1870, the figure of a man standing on a naturalistically carved base, with arrow quiver at back.

Estimate: $30/50,000

Sale Date: April 26, 2018

Lot 81

James Edward Buttersworth (American/British, 1817–1894)

“The National Line’s Steamer Italy Amidst Other Vessels at Sea,” oil on canvas, signed, 20 by 36 inches.

Estimate: $40/60,000

Sale Date: April 25, 2018

Lot 75

Charles Schulz, Original Drawing For A Peanuts Four-Panel Strip

Inscribed in the upper margin, “For Liz with friendship and every best wish” and signed in full. 5½ by 27 inches, black ink on thin illustration board, signed “Schulz” in the last panel.

Estimate: $8/12,000

CHARLES A. WHITAKER

Sale Date: April 28, 2018

Lot 1

Cream Satin Shoes With Gold Braid, 1680–1700

Silk trimmed with rows of narrow gold braid having pointed toe, extended tongue, latchets tied with silk ribbon, tall Louis heel, faced in blue silk, two-piece custom mounts.

Estimate: $6/8,000

Sale Date: April 30, 2018

Lot 100

Konya Rug

Central Anatolia, late Eighteenth Century, 77 by 57 inches. Provenance: The Rabinovic Collection of Anatolian Village Rugs.

Estimate: $8/10,000

SLOTIN FOLK ART

Sale Date: April 28–29

Lot 123

Charlie Willeto, Sacred Owl Figure

Carved and painted wood with pigment, unsigned, 12 inches high.

Estimate: $2/3,000

Sale Date: April 25, 2018

Lot 74114

A Two-Piece Gorham Narragansett Pattern Silver Salad Serving Set

Providence, R.I., designed 1878, the set comprising fork and spoon, the spoon with shell-form bowl with pebbled and faux pearl texture near stem, trident fork with curved tines with crab, shell and kelp motif near stem, each stem with coral reef texture interspersed with kelp, shells and various oceanic motifs, shell terminals to each embellished with applied crabs and shells.

Estimate: $10/15,000

Sale Date: April 28–29, 2018

Lot 419

Rockwell Kent (1882–1971)

“View At Asgaard,” oil on canvas, 1945, titled and inscribed “by Rockwell Kent” and “authenticated by Sally Kent 9/23/72” in Sally Kent’s hand on the reverse, 20 by 24 inches.

Estimate: $20/30,000