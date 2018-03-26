Top Picks: The Thrill Of The Chase

-
Country Antiques in Connecticut's Quiet Corner
Apr 07-07, 2018
Published: March 28, 2018
The 1870s were a period of change for the Red Cloud Indian Agency, which comprised the Oglalas, Northern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. These agencies, formed by the US government as part of the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty, were the first forerunners toward what we now know as reservations. In 1873, just two years after being initially established, the Red Cloud Indian Agency moved 75 miles north to the White River in Wyoming, where they would remain for the next four years. Although their old ways of living would never return, the Indians remained faithful to the way of life they had always known. A painting by American artist John Clymer, titled “Spotted Buffalo,” tells the story of a herd of cattle delivered to the agency as part of their rations. Clymer wrote, “The Texas Long Horns of the Beef Issue were very wild, and could run as fast as elk and the Sioux had a glorious hunt riding them down and killing them like they slaughtered the buffalo in prereservation times.”
The painting approaches the block at Scottsdale Art Auctions, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.
Sale Date: April 7, 2018
Lot 285
John Clymer (American, 1907–1989)
“Spotted Buffalo,” oil on canvas, 24 by 40 inches.
Estimate: $200/300,000
Sale Date: April 7, 2018
Lot 260
Columbian Press Counterweight
Iron mounted eagle on iron serpent arm,
51 inches long.
Estimate: $5/10,000
Sale Date: April 7–8, 2018
Lot 173
George Washington Mourning Ring
With miniature engraved oval portrait by Charles B.J. Fevret de Saint-Memin, circa 1800.
Estimate: $10/15,000
Sale Date: April 6–7, 2018
Lot 1172
Cast Iron Lobster Doorstop
Under original paint showing minor wear, nice patina, 13 inches high.
Estimate: $800–$1,200
Sale Date: April 7, 2018
Lot 2650
Edgar Brandt Boudoir Lamp
Reticulated wrought iron and glass dome shade, France, early Twentieth Century, 5 by 5 inches.
Estimate: $2/3,000
Sale Date: April 6, 2018
Lot 241
Sioux Child’s Beaded Hide Shirt
Circa 1870, thread and sinew-sewn poncho-style native tanned buffalo hide with cloth trim; beaded linear and geometric designs in colors of medium blue, red white-heart, cobalt, yellow and pea green.
Estimate: $15/25,000
Sale Date: April 7, 2018
Lot 334
Louis Comfort Tiffany (American 1848-1933)
“Gibraltar,” oil on panel, 11¾ by 17¼ inches.
Estimate: $15/20,000
Sale Date: April 7–8, 2018
Lot 268
English WT Avery Jockey Scale
Nineteenth Century English jockey scale in bronze with walnut seat and cast iron weights, 99 inches high.
Estimate: $18/25,000
Sale Date: April 4, 2018
Lot 71
Massive Chinese Heavily Carved Jade Dragon Ship
Weighing approximately 2,000 pounds, mounted on heavily carved wood base. Modeled after the royal vessel used by the Emperor and Empress during Ch’in Dynasty, 240 BCE, 160 inches long.
Estimate: $500/700,000
