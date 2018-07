There are three goals to the Peace Corps: to help the people of interested countries in meeting their need for trained men and women, to help promote a better understanding of Americans on the part of the peoples served and to help promote a better understanding of other peoples on the part of Americans. Only one of those goals, you will notice, is aid-oriented. The other two are communicative and social, underlying the idea that the world is better served by cutting through differences and creating understanding. When John F. Kennedy Jr signed the legislation to create the organization in 1961, he did so with the intention of creating a world that worked together. Even with isolationism on the rise, the Peace Corps continues on today, 57 years later, in 61 countries around the world. The very pen that JFK Jr signed the Peace Corps into existence with approaches the block at Eldred’s, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

ELDRED’S

Sale Date: August 1–3, 2018

Lot 1325

Collection Of 15 Pens President Kennedy Used To Sign Landmark Laws

Easterbrook fountain pens each imprinted “The President — The White House,” used in signing some of the most important legislation of the Kennedy administration, including laws pertaining to nuclear disarmament, protection of the environment and the establishment of the Peace Corps. Accompanied by a letter of authentication from Dave Powers, the first curator of the John F. Kennedy Library.

Estimate: $60/90,000



COWAN’S

Sale Date: July 28, 2018

Lot 113

A Hopewell Copper Breastplate With Preserved Fabric

Late Archaic period, 3000–1000 BCE, Crib Mound, Spencer County, Ind., 9¾ inches length. Art Gerber found this exceptional copper breastplate at the Crib Mound. Attached to the breastplate are remnants of organic cord that has been preserved by copper salts.

Estimate: $4/6,000

THE COEUR D’ALENE ART AUCTION

Sale Date: July 28, 2018

Lot 98

William R. Leigh (1866–1955)

“Embarrassed (Range Pony in Town),” circa 1910, oil on canvas, 30 by 40 inches, signed lower right.

Estimate: $1/1.5 million

HERITAGE

Sale Date: July 28–29, 2018

Lot 86516

“Help!” (United Artists, 1965)

Door panels, set of 4, 20 by 60 inches, produced for the Beatles second feature film.

Estimate: $10/20,000

COPAKE

Sale Date: July 28, 2018

Lot 685

Early Niagara Falls Photograph

Glass plate photograph of Niagara Falls, 7 by 8¾ inches.

Estimate: $50–$100

NEW ORLEANS AUCTION GALLERY

Sale Date: July 28–29, 2018

Lot 914

Attributed To Rembrandt Peale (American, 1778–1860)

“David Codwise (d 1864),” oil on cradled wood panel, unsigned, handwritten inscriptions and label identifying artist and sitter and his home address. In a period frame with artist and sitter plaque, 33½ by 26½ inches sight.

Estimate: $4/7,000

JOHN McINNIS

Sale Date: July 25, 2018

Lot 97

Marsden Hartley (1877–1943)

“Newburyport Barn, 333 High Street,” oil on board, 16 by 20 inches, unsigned, circa 1930s, framed 19½ by 23½ inches.

Estimate: $30/50,000

WILLIAM JENACK

Sale Date: July 29, 2018

Lot 33

Moravian Paint Decorated Tall Case Clock

Eighteenth Century.

Estimate: $400/500

ABINGTON AUCTION GALLERY

Sale Date: July 26, 2018

Lot 174

Albert Ernest “Beanie” Backus, American (1906–1990)

Oil on canvas, signed lower right. Measures 37½ by 31½ inches framed.

Estimate: $10/12,000