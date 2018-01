Maria Sibylla Merian (1647–1717) was ahead of her time. The Seventeenth Century woman was a German emigre to the Netherlands, a mother, a caretaker and, most importantly, at least to us, an artist, naturalist, entomologist and botanist. In a time when people believed fantastical theories regarding the natural world, it was Merian who documented reality in an all-encompassing manner: illustrating animals in their total environment for the first time, showing them feeding on the animals they naturally preyed upon or living in habitats that they actually lived in. She is credited with disproving the then-widely held theory that insects spontaneously emerged from mud. Such was her spirit that in 1699 she and her daughter boarded a ship from the Netherlands to Suriname in South America, where she would document her findings for what would go on to be her lasting legacy: Metamorphosis Insectorum Surinamensium, a 60-illustration compendium documenting her study of the animals that she encountered in an unknown world. A Merian hand colored engraving approaches the block at Quinn’s, joining other lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

QUINN’S

Sale Date: January 25, 2018

Lot 134

Maria Sibylla Merian

Plate 69: “Cayman with Snake,” from Metamorphosis Insectorum Surinamensium, Amsterdam, 1719. Hand colored engraving on rag paper; 20¼ by 14¼ inches.

Estimate: $4/6,000

BRUNK

Sale Date: January 26–27, 2018

Lot 933

Rare Signed North Carolina Chippendale Desk

Sharrock Family, Northampton or Bertie County, circa 1770, appears to have chalk signature “Sharrock,” fitted desk interior with nine drawers, dovetailed construction with yellow pine secondary, 42 inches high.

Estimate: $8/12,000

DANIEL BUCK

Sale Date: January 27, 2018

Lot 117

Antique Carved Shore Bird Decoy

Paint decorated, 10½ inches long.

Estimate: $40/60

KODNER

Sale Date: January 24, 2018

Lot 70

Large Nineteenth Century Turkey Late Ottoman Necklace

Rose-cut and old mine-cut diamond, ruby and yellow gold necklace. Unsigned. Largest diamond measures 7½ by 6½ millimeters. Areas of necklace tested 12–14K.

Estimate: $9/12,000

BURCHARD GALLERIES

Sale Date: January 28, 2018

Lot 1025

Edward Hughes (British, 1832–1908)

“Bedtime,” oil on canvas, 28 by 36 inches, carved and painted frame, early Ferdinand Roten Gallery label verso.

Estimate: $8/12,000

GREAT GATSBY’S

Sale Date: January 26–28, 2018

Lot 1302

Pair Of Louis XVI-Style Demilune Consoles

Likely Nineteenth Century, having green variegated marble tops, above wide aprons decorated with relief carved gilt acanthus rinceau on a cream ground, each rising on gilded tapering and fluted legs, ending in toupie feet, 34 inches high.

Estimate: $4/6,000

ROBERT SLAWINSKI AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: January 28, 2018

Lot 45

Charles Wysocki (1928–2002)

Framed oil painting of the Providence clipper ship, 24 by 35 inches sight.

Estimate: $7/9,000

MILESTONE AUCTIONS

Sale Date: January 27, 2018

Lot 1051

Collection of Smith & Wesson Revolvers Belonging To Captain Albert Sherman

Captain Sherman was one of the last whaling captains to operate out of New Bedford, Mass. The collection includes a .44 double-action first model revolver, a .38 third model safety hammerless and a .22 model 1 with a locking walnut case. The guns include a factory letter stating when each was purchased. The collection includes a handwritten letter of authenticity from the granddaughter.

Estimate: $25/35,000

FAIRFIELD AUCTION

Sale Date: January 24, 2018

Lot 289

Chinese Wucai Vase With Horses

Seventeenth Century, 15 inches high, with repairs.

Estimate: $2,5/3,500