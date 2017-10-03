Top Picks: The Great Fall Of Rhinoceros Horn

Only ten years ago, the market for antique rhinoceros horn was in a good place. Estimates for the finer works sometimes reached into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. It wasn’t driven by the outlandish modern myth that it could cure cancer, nor was it adding to any poaching numbers. After all, it never made economic sense to toss a $100,000 cup, masterfully carved nearly 300 years prior when rhinoceros were more plentiful, into a mortar. The market was driven, like all other works of art, by the works’ unique rarity, artfulness and place in material history. But as the animals’ numbers started dwindling, and their numbers across the world certainly have, with three of the five species of rhinoceros on the endangered list, so too, did their market, driven largely by regulation across the international spectrum. As conservation efforts make headway into restoring the population and rational science works on debunking preposterous homeopathy, time will hopefully appeal to more thoughtful regulation that would treat antiquities more favorably. Tremont Auctions features a rhinoceros horn libation cup, dating to the Ming or early Qing period, in their upcoming sale, joining other works from around the United States in this week’s picks.

TREMONT AUCTIONS

Sale Date: October 14–15, 2017

Lot 91

Rhinoceros Horn Libation Cup

China, Ming to early Qing period before 1750. Carved as a lotus plant with leaves, stems and seed pod. Deep amber color.

Estimate: $4/6,000

RICHARD OPFER

Sale Date: October 12, 2017

Lot 108

Original Babe Ruth Photograph

Isadore Bloom, Baltimore photographer, depicts Babe Ruth bartending with his father, behind his father’s bar; photo has embossed stamp on lower left and stamped label on reverse; in original portfolio; image size 7 by 9½ inches.

Estimate: $5/10,000

HERITAGE

Sale Date: October 17, 2017

Lot 74049

A Pair of German Silver And Hardstone-Mounted Jousting Knight Figures

Probably Hanau, early Twentieth Century, 14 inches high including base.

Estimate: $17/20,000

ELDRED’S

October 18

Lot 314

Satirical Abraham Lincoln Business Card

Mid-Nineteenth Century, issued by Lincoln’s political opponents. “A. Lincoln, Attorney and Counsellor at Law. Springfield, Ill. To Whom it May Concern. My old customers and others are no doubt aware of the terrible time I have had in Crossing The Stream, and will be glad to know that I will be back on the same side from which I started, on or before the 4th of March next, when I will be ready to Swap Horses, Dispense Law, Make Jokes, Split Rails, and perform other matters in a Small way.”

Estimate: $200/300

SKINNER

Sale Date: October 13, 2017

Lot 587

Meissen Porcelain Desk

Late Nineteenth Century, polychrome decorated with figural scenes plaques and figural forms, spindle-form gallery surmounting upper case highlighted by pilasters and multiple short drawers with centralized door, over a projecting writing surface with three-drawer frieze, trestle base with medial stretcher on scroll feet, 53 inches high.

Estimate: $10/15,000

NEW ORLEANS AUCTION GALLERIES

Sale Date: October 14–15, 2017

Lot 902

Rare Antebellum Natchez Coin Silver Pitcher

Third quarter Nineteenth Century, by Louis Emile Gustave Profilet (1800–1868), Natchez, Mississippi, the ovoid body decorated with repousse floral scrolls centering a cartouche, the waisted collar with wavy beaded band and integral spout, with domed foot and arched “grapevine” handle, monogrammed “MSD,” 11½ inches high, 30.48 ozt.

Estimate: $3/5,000

J. JAMES AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: October 14, 2017

Lot 100

Nineteenth Century Polychrome Scrimshawed Whale’s Tooth

Large sperm whale tooth with polychrome scrimshaw decoration of two women in period costume,

reverse with patriotic eagle with banner, circa 1840. Tooth measures 8 inches in length.

Estimate: $3,5/7,000

J. GARRETT AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: October 14, 2017

Lot 168

French Kingwood Longcase Clock

Makers label and Paris stamp on back. With bronze figural castings and heavy figural bronze putti-form top mount. Was in the Dallas Adolphus Hotel lobby for the past 40 years. 92 inches high.

Estimate: $8/25,000

MID-HUDSON AUCTION GALLERIES

Sale Date: October 14, 2017

Lot 149

Guy Wiggins Oil On Canvas

“Brooklyn Bridge,” signed lower right, 18 by 15 inches framed.

Estimate: $5/8,000