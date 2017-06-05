Top Picks: The Great Bambino

-
Published: June 6, 2017
In the early Twentieth Century, the United States found a hero in George Herman Ruth, otherwise known as “The Babe.” Perhaps it was because baseball was America’s game back then, and The Babe was the most exciting player in the league. The fact that he was a Yankee helped as well; New York City has always had a special gift for adorning another level of fame on those who bring it pride. Now, all we are left with is his legacy, and a fat stack of memorabilia that should carry his name into eternity. The Babe’s 1927 World Series ring hits the block at Lelands with promise of going big. The current record for any piece of sports memorabilia sold is $4.5 Million, also held by Lelands, for a 1920 Babe Ruth game-worn jersey. Between the two, I would take the ring every time.
Sale Date: Online, Bidding Closes June 30, 2017
Lot 1
Babe Ruth’s 1927 New York Yankees World Series Ring
In 14K gold with the original diamond (slightly chipped) the name “G.H. Ruth” (for George Herman Ruth) is engraved inside the ring. The engraving perfectly matches the few other original player rings from this storied team that is universally considered to be the greatest of all.
It is stamped “14k” on the inside band. Baseball’s true Holy Grail.
Current Bid: $313,842
Sale Date: June 22, 2017
Lot 278
Charles Loupot (1892–1962)
One of the first recurring characters in the history of advertising, Monsieur Nicolas, aka “Nectar Livreur” or “Nectar Deliverer” was invented by the artist Dransy in 1922. His addled face and bewildered stance, with bottles pinwheeling out from his hands, lasted as a 50-year-long campaign — in part, because Nicolas Wines acquired the world’s best commercial artists to push the idea forward. Loupot was one. Beginning around 1927, he pushed the Nectar Livreur figure from Art Nouveau whimsy to High Modernist abstraction and silent movie expressionism. Here, the character is in his Cubist phase, the pinwheel of bottles now two efficient and symmetrical fans. 50-3/8 by 78-3/8 inches.
Estimate: $35/40,000
Sale Date: June 16–17, 2017
Maltby Sykes (American, 1911–1992)
Oil on masonite painting, “Sampson,” circa 1947, 15¼ by 19¼ inches.
Estimate: $10/15,000
Sale Date: June 15, 2017
Lot 136
Reginald Marsh, “Hudson Burlesk”
Oil on composition board, 1949, 12½ by 16 inches. Signed and dated in oil. Property of The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, sold to benefit the American Art acquisitions fund.
Estimate: $15/20,000
Sale Date: June 22–25, 2017
Lot 4287
Engraved Gold-Plated Colt Frontier Six Shooter Single-Action Army Revolver
Manufactured in 1881 and subsequently beautifully engraved with floral scroll pattern and punch dot backgrounds on the barrel, frame, cylinder flats, trigger guard, ejector rod housing and back strap. The revolver is finished in gold, and the ejector head, cylinder pin, trigger and screw heads are a bright niter blue. Standard barrel markings and the frame markings are absent. Fitted with stag grips.
Estimate: $4,500/7,000
Sale Date: June 17, 2017
Lot 409
William Faden, A Map Of South Carolina And A Part Of Georgia
London, 1780. Second edition revising De Brahm’s map of 1757, retains the original cartouche showing indigo production; presented in two frames.
Estimate: $10/20,000
Sale Date: June 18, 2017
Lot 7132
Zitan Armchair, Nineteenth Century
The back and arms are formed by well-figured panels, finely carved in mirror image with floral scrolls, the three-paneled back and two side panels are set within a square frame enclosing the hard seat panel, all supported on square legs and joined by aprons carved in relief with archaistic scrolls.
Estimate: $50/75,000
Sale Date: June 22–23, 2017
Lot 551A
Grueby Melon-Form Vase
Boston, early Twentieth Century. Bottle neck above a ribbed spherical body. Heavily glazed in matte green with deep, almost black accents. Impressed “Grueby” and further marked in black. Height, 9½ inches.
Estimate: $3,500/4,500
Sale Date: June 16, 2017
Lot 1365
Tiffany Studios Leaded Glass Wisteria Window
Exceptional Tiffany Studios window has multicolored purple and blue glass forming the overall wisteria patterns. Each blue wisteria panel is plated on the back side with various panels of confetti and striated glass forming individual petals of the wisteria flower, giving great depth of color. A large panel of striated amber glass is painted on the backside with a scenic design of a tree and pond, which is then plated over with a red panel creating great depth in the window. The window is housed in a wooden frame. Unsigned. 47 ¾ by 31 inches.
Estimate: $100/150,000
