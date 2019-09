I always delight when I see a gambler’s box. It probably has something to do with coming of age at the same time the World Series of Poker started airing on ESPN and remembering all the time spent trying to understand outs, analyzing plays and watching friends on their computer with eight windows open playing small stakes. Some of them would go on to play large stakes. Someone always had a silver aluminum case of chips in the trunk of their car, so if the time was right, a table would form around a dining table with two decks and good friends. That aluminum case is the Twenty-First Century version of a gambler’s box, but it doesn’t hold a candle to the originals. You’ll often see the older examples with pistols, and some of them have push daggers. Those were different times. Others have mini roulette wheels, most have dice, some came with a compartment for a gin bottle, glasses, a pocket watch, a corkscrew and a smoking pipe. A box of vices. Almost never included was a rule book; you knew the rules, and if you broke them, the consequences were evident. I admit I have never seen a gambler’s box like the one that approaches the block at Fontaine’s Auction Gallery. Wrought and riveted to high heaven, this box looks like it was destined to be at the bottom of Davy Jones’ Locker. Possibly Central American in origin, the details are just terrific: human faces on the corners, anatomical four-toed feet, twisted iron handles and the four ace cards affixed to the top. The box itself is empty — looted — a victim of the characters it hung around with. It joins other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.



FONTAINE’S AUCTION GALLERY

Sale Date: September 14, 2019

Lot 185

Wrought Iron Gambler’s Chest With Card Motif

Heavy gauge iron chest has painted metal playing card motif on the top of the hinged lid that includes aces from every suit, below the cards are the initials, “NB,” entire box is hand wrought and hand hammered, 21¾ inches wide, 37 pounds.

Estimate: $3/5,000





WESCHLER’S AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: September 13, 2019

Lot 165

Chippendale Carved and Figured Mahogany Serpentine Fold Top Five-Legged Card Table

Attributed to the apprentice workshop of Marinus Willett and Jonathan Pearsee, New York, circa 1770. The top opening to view square corner candleholders and concave money pockets enclosing a playing surface, 27¾ inches high. Property of a direct descendant of Chief Justice John Marshall (1755-1835).

Estimate: $30/50,000





ROBERT SLAWINSKI AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: September 15, 2019

Lot 9089

Chinese Carved Soapstone Seal Stamp

Amber color, circa Nineteenth Century or earlier, 1-7/16 inches square.

Estimate: $2/3,000





MORPHY AUCTIONS

Sale Date: September 10-12, 2019

Lot 1005

Model 1817 US Martial Flintlock Pistol By Springfield Armory

With only 400 of the type 1 model 1817, this is the first handgun made in quantity at Springfield Armory. These later examples were made when Col. Robert Lee was the superintendent of Springfield Armory. The large and handsome pistol with round barrel, with viewed and proved marks, with eagle at left of breech, is dated 1818.

Estimate: $3/5,000





BRUNK AUCTIONS

Sale Date: September 13-14, 2019

Lot 1096

Reverend Russell Gillespie (1922-2019) Log Cabin Miniature

North Carolina, carved wood model of a log cabin with glass-paned windows, added interior light, accompanied with an original letter dated September 21, 1973, from Russell Gillespie to Mrs Donald Munson, indicated that he “finally got around to making” the log cabin that she had requested, 16¼ inches high.

Estimate: $300/500





BRIGGS AUCTION

Sale Date: September 13, 2019

Lot 186

Jorgen Hansen and Jens Thuesen Futura Bar Cabinet

Produced by Romweber Furniture Co. with unique propeller sculpted walnut bi-panel doors revealing a bar with glass shelves and illuminated mirrored back, 72 inches high.

Estimate: $1,5/3,000





APPLEBROOK AUCTIONS

Sale Date: September 12, 2019

Lot 180

Antique Raccoon Full Mount Taxidermy

Measures 15½ by 19½ inches.

Estimate: $300/600





LITCHFIELD AUCTIONS

Sale Date: September 15, 2019

Lot 3

Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co — Salamander Brooch

Set in 18K gold, containing eight green tourmalines measuring approximately 3.4 by 4.3 mm to 5 by 5.8 mm, two turquoise cabochon eyes measuring approximately 2.75 mm across, and 16 pave diamonds on the feet, 35.3 grams gross weight.

Estimate: $4/6,000





BLACKWELL AUCTIONS

Sale Date: September 14, 2019

Lot 218

Rare Linemar Tin Windup Mickey Mouse Unicycle

Very fine condition, 5½ inches high, functions smoothly, no evident paint losses anywhere. Intact ears, all original clothes and paint.

Estimate: $500-$1,000