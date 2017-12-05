Top Picks: The Executioner’s Cane

In 1890, it was at New York’s Auburn Prison that the very first execution by electric chair was carried out in the United States. The first person to receive the chair was William Kemmler, who had been convicted of murder. The chair came in following passage of New York’s world-first 1889 Electrical Execution Law, which paved the way for the design of the device by the prison’s electrician, Edwin R. Davis. The inmates inside the prison were well aware of its use, as is evident in a cane carved by A. Lamb, a prisoner at the time, that approaches the block at Hudson Valley Auctions. Only three of these execution canes were ever made, and they were presented to Billy Patterson, the hospital steward, John Martin, the principal keeper, and John Tupper, the deputy warden. Carved with the name of every inmate electrically executed at the Auburn Prison from 1890 to 1916, including Kemmler, the cane represents an early and important relic of criminal or jailhouse memorabilia. It joins other lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

HUDSON VALLEY AUCTIONS

Sale Date: December 16, 2017

Lot 61

Rare Auburn Prison Carved Wood Executioner’s Cane

One of three known canes, noting the inmates of Auburn that were electrocuted at the facility with the years of death. Carved by A. Lamb, 1916.

Estimate: $15/25,000



SWANN

Sale Date: December 14, 2017

Lot 48

Edward Gorey, “Avoiding Christmas”

Illustration to accompany an article of the same name by Quentin Crisp published in The New York Times, November 15, 1987. Watercolor and ink on paper, 7¼ by 7¾-inch paper.

Estimate: $3/4,000

DuMOUCHELLES

Sale Date: December 15–17, 2017

Lot 121072

Daum Pate-De-Verre Flatware Service

Comprising 56 pieces, including 9 place forks, 8 place knives, 1 luncheon knife, 13 luncheon forks, 12 teaspoons, 11 soup spoons, 1 salad serving set.

Estimate: $1,5/2,500

MORPHY

Sale Date: December 16–17, 2017

Lot 694

Rare Walt Disney Celluloid Mickey Mouse On Scooter In Original Box

One of the earliest known Mickey Mouse toys, there are probably only two others known and only one with the original box. Color graphics on a square, crisp box. The toy itself has a 5½-inch-high celluloid Mickey figure with a bent right leg and a curved tail riding a metal wind up scooter. Scooter still retains its original rubber tires.

Estimate: $15/25,000



SKINNER

Sale Date: December 14, 2017

Lot 5

George Montague Ellwood And J.S. Henry Inlaid Secretary

Mahogany, fruitwood, bronze, brass, London, circa 1904. Drop front revealing writing surface drawers and compartments, 61 inches high.

Estimate: $8/10,000





POOK & POOK

Sale Date: December 13, 2017

Lot 95

Fully Restored Antique Sleigh

Restored by A & D Buggy Shop.

Estimate: $800–$1,200

LESLIE HINDMAN

Sale Date: December 15, 2017

Lot 25

Snap Wyatt (American, 1905–1984)

“Rosemary’s Baby/Turtle Baby,” circa 1970s, oil on canvas, leather tabs, metal rings, 139 by 122 inches.

Estimate: $2/4,000



WRIGHT

Sale Date: December 14, 2017

Lot 144

Wendell Castle Bookstand

United States, 1968, laminated and carved walnut, 40¼ inches high. This work is number 4 from the edition of 12 made of varying woods.

Estimate: $15/20,000

GIANGUAN AUCTION

Sale Date: December 17, 2017

Lot 3049

Southern Song, Celadon Vase

With phoenix handles, 10¾ inches high.

Estimate: $37/55,000