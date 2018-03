The mid-1800s were a bloody time in North America. Just like their neighbors in the United States, the Mexicans were caught up in a civil war of their own, which flared up in 1859 between the liberal reformists led by Benito Juárez against the conservatives led by Félix Zuloaga. Two years later in 1861, Juárez emerged victorious as he captured Mexico City, but his power would be interrupted. War isn’t cheap, and none of the fighting came without foreign debt. So when Juárez took control of his scant treasury and saw its disarray, he suspended payments of foreign debts for two years. The Europeans did not like this and, in the form of the French, Spanish and British fleets, came beckoning for their money. While Spain and Britain were just doing business, France, under Napoleon III, demanded dominion.



After sacking Mexico City and dethroning Juárez, Napoleon III installed an Austrian, Maximilian, the Archduke of Austria, as the new ruler. He brought his wife, Princess Charlotte of Belgium, the first cousin of both Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and the two were formally crowned Emperor and Empress of Mexico together, but not for long. Within the course of three years, the whims of colonization grew burdensome on the French, who then changed their mind about Mexico and withdrew support, leading to the capture, court martial and execution of the emperor, who had, for all intents and purposes, only just arrived. For a visual, see Manet’s “The Execution of Maximilian” at The National Gallery. Empress Carlota, who adapted her name to better serve her newfound people, escaped, and her jewels with her. Some of those approach the auction block at Heritage Auctions, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s Top Picks.

HERITAGE

Sale Date: March 17, 2018

Lot 51021

Empress Carlota Of Mexico Group Of Jewelry

Four pieces of jewelry, believed to have belonged to the Empress of Mexico, Princess Charlotte of Belgium. The collection includes a delicate Elgin watch, measuring 1¼ inches in diameter, a gold and enamel brooch and ring, and a large gold and enamel necklace with tassels, the plaque measuring 2 by 3 inches.

Starting Bid: $3,500

STRAWSER AUCTION

Sale Date: March 16–17, 2018

Lot 892

Rare Fiesta Coffee Pot

Maroon, the only one known to exist.

Estimate: $5/8,000

SUMMERS PLACE AUCTIONS

Sale Date: March 20–21, 2018

Lot 80

A Large Male Mammoth Skeleton

Ice Age, Tomsk Region, Siberia, 94½ inches high.

Estimate: $158,300/206,500

COPAKE

Sale Date: March 17, 2018

Lot 15

Michelin Man Tire Advertising Figure

Scarce early “Bibendum” Michelin Man Tire advertising figure, 31½ inches high.

Estimate: $5/6,000

DuMOUCHELLES

Sale Date: March 16–18, 2018

French Napoleon III Aubusson Tapestry

Circa 1850, 71-3/8 by 86½ inches, silk and wool allegorical scene.

Estimate: $10/12,000

KODNER GALLERIES

March 14

Lot 16

KPM Painted Porcelain Plaque, “Saint Jerome in Prayer”

Circa 1870, artist-signed Emil Eckhart, Dresden. Incised KPM with F beneath, scepter mark, 22 by 17-7/8 inches.

Estimate: $4/6,000

EDDIE’S AUCTION

Sale Date: March 18, 2018

Lot 37

Large Chinese Cloisonne 5-Claw Dragon Jar And Cover

Qing Dynasty, 20-7/8 inches high with cover.

Estimate: $30/50,000

MATERIAL CULTURE

Sale Date: March 14, 2018

Lot 27

Antique Bidjar Pictorial Rug

53 by 83 inches

Estimate: $6/8,000

FAIRFIELD AUCTION

Sale Date: March 20, 2018

Clark Hulings (American, 1922–2011)

Market scene, Skopje,Yugoslavia, 24 by 36 inches, oil on canvas, signed and dated 1968

Estimate: $20/30,000