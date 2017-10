The Battle of Chickamauga was a three-day affair, taking place September 18–20, 1863, between the Union and Confederate Armies. It was named after the Chickamauga Creek, which ran just outside of Chattanooga, Tenn., which was, at this point, held by the Union following its successful campaign to drive out the Confederate Army of Tennessee from the city and into northern Georgia. As the Union Army pursued the Confederate soldiers south, the Confederates pushed back and forced a Union retreat, which led to them being holed up in Chattanooga without a supply line for two months, until General Ulysses S. Grant arrived for the Battle of Chattanooga and pushed the Confederates south once again. Chickamauga River was no stranger to war. Less than a hundred years prior, the Cherokee Indians, under constant pressure from European American settlers, unleashed a series of attacks from the area that are now known as the Chickamauga Wars. The vestiges of those tired times are laid bare for us to consider in numerous history books, but for those who are more visual, and who among us isn’t?, a war log, not the diary type, but a section of a battle-ravaged tree, approaches the block at Skinner Auctions that illustrates the battle in a higher sense, through physical presence. It joins other lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.





SKINNER

Sale Date: October 26, 2017

Lot 188

Battle Of Chickamauga War Log

Circa 1863, log section with two 6-pound solid shot, three 12-pound case shot fragments, and a Schenkl nose burst fragment, with “From/Chickamauga Battlefield/Johnson Post G.A.R./Northboro/Massachusetts” painted on the top, 40 inches high.

Estimate $12/15,000

MOONEY’S

Sale Date: October 24, 2017

Lot 63

Alice Hathaway Lee Roosevelt — Memorial Brooch

18K gold crescent brooch with graduated pearls owned by Alice Lee Roosevelt, daughter of President Theodore Roosevelt. The brooch originally belonging to her mother, Alice Hathaway Lee Roosevelt, is inscribed A.H.R. in honor of her mother, first wife of President Theodore Roosevelt with birth and death dates July 29, 1864 — Feb 14, 1884. The memorial brooch was worn by Alice throughout her life and numerous photos illustrating this are included in the lot.

Estimate: $5/10,000

NORTHEAST AUCTIONS

Sale Date: October 28–29, 2017

Lot 459

New York William And Mary Gumwood Kas

The stepped cornice above a pair of elaborately paneled doors flanked by three banded pilasters with ebonized panels over a single long drawer with false double front and raised on ebonized ball feet. 77-7/8 inches high.

Estimate: $10/15,000

GREAT GATSBY’S

Sale Date: October 27–29, 2017

Lot 996

Monumental Continental Sterling Tankard

In the baroque style, circa 1900, having a figural finial in the form of the seated Athena, goddess of war, resting one arm on a shield decorated with the face of a Gorgon, surmounting a lid with repoussé foliate cartouches and laurel leaves, above a body decorated in the round with a repoussé, chased and engraved scene of a European battle between mounted knights, marked “Sterling” underneath, and having three impressed marks near the rim, likely Hanau marks, 24 inches high, 4,351 grams sterling silver.

Estimate: $8/10,000

HERITAGE

Sale Date: October 24, 2017

Lot 79128

Jean Mayodon (French, 1893–1967)

“Fête Mythologique,” circa 1946, glazed porcelain, 18 inches diameter. From the Jason Jacques collection.

Estimate: $15/20,000

JAMES D. JULIA

Sale Date: October 31–November 2, 2017

Lot 1235

Springfield Model 1873 Saddle Ring Carbine, Belonged To Custer’s Bugler John Martin

Forensically proven to have fired a cartridge at the battle of The Little Big Horn and the only identified firearm ever found that has been proven to have been immediately with Custer during the battle. Serial number 19573. Caliber 45-55. Standard 1873 carbine with 22-inch barrel, barleycorn front sight and carbine ladder rear sight.

Estimate: $175/275,000

SHANNON’S

October 26

Lot 34

Norman Rockwell (American, 1894–1978)

“Boy in Santa Suit,” pencil on paper, initialed “N.R” lower right. 15¾ by 12¾ inches, this work is a study for a Hallmark Christmas card, 1957.

Estimate: $25/35,000

CROCKER FARM

October 28

Lot 26

Exceedingly Rare And Important Cobalt-Decorated Stoneware “Shoo Fly” Jug With Figural Handle

Signed “Anna Pottery / Anna / IL,” Wallace and Cornwall Kirkpatrick, Anna, Ill., circa 1880. While a number of Albany-slip-glazed “Shoo Fly” jugs by Anna Pottery have survived, only a very few salt-glazed examples are known; this jug regarded as the finest and best-conditioned among them, 6 inches high.

Estimate: $15/25,000

DOYLE

Sale Date: November 1, 2017

Lot 137

Man Ray, “A L’Heure De L’Observatoire — Les Amoreux (Anselmino 15)

Color offset lithograph, 1967, on wove paper, signed and numbered 45/150 in pencil, published by J. Petithory, Paris, with full margins, 26¾ by 40¾ inches sheet.

Estimate: $20/30,000