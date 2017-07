It’s a true mix in this week’s picks, as the summer kicks up and the auction houses take their due vacations. But some houses cannot resist the temptation of an early August sale, and so, here we are. A Seventeenth Century Old Master painting joins a ‘56 Ferrari, Ansel Adams, Edward Curtis and Superman, yes, Superman, in this week’s shortlist of the best lots coming up at auction.

BARRIDOFF GALLERIES

Sale Date: August 3-4, 2017

Lot 30

Ansel Adams (American, 1902-1984)

“Clearing, Winter Storm, Yosemite Valley,” signed Ansel Adams bottom right, photograph, 15-3/8 by 19 inches.

Estimate: $20/30,000

KODNER

Sale Date: August 2, 2017

Lot 86

Seventeenth Century Italian Old Master Oil On Canvas

Possibly from a follower of Andrea Schiavone, (Italian, b circa 1500–1563), “Massacre Of The Innocents” unsigned, measures 52 by 76 inches.

Estimate: $4,500-6,000

RAFAEL OSONA

Sale Date: August 5, 2017

Lot 1

Rare Whaleman Carved And Painted Whale Ivory And Whalebone Walking Stick

Circa 1850, carved whale ivory spotted serpent coiling downward on itself, on a barber pole painted tapering whalebone shaft, ending in a copper ferrule. Length 34½ inches.

HERITAGE

Sale Date: August 10-12, 2017

Lot 92204

Fred Ray Superman #12 Cover Original Art (DC, 1941)

Early issues of Superman and Action Comics had some of the most iconic of the Golden Age covers. Superman is showing his support for the US Armed Forces on this cover featuring members of the Navy and Army forces. It was the first depiction of US Armed Servicemen on the cover of this title. Covers such as these helped form the United State’s overall attitude towards getting involved in World War II. It is only by the efforts of legendary Batman co-creator Jerry Robinson (a close friend of Fred Ray’s), that this art was requested back and saved. The original art on this image was created in ink over graphite on Bristol board. It measures approximately 8½ by 8½ inches.

Current Bid: $18,000

CROWTHER & BRAYLEY

Sale Date: August 5, 2017

Lot 64

“Sketching Party, Cape Breton, 1954” by Frederick Horsman Varley

Signed, oil on board, Varley, Inventory #820, 12 by 14½ inches.

JOHN W. COKER

Sale Date: August 3, 2017

Lot 99

Amber Sunburst Flask

Dark amber family colored glass, center base pontil, 6¼ by 4¼ inches.

Estimate: $50-$2,000

CHRISTIE’S

Sale Date: August 22–23, 2017

Lot 459

An Italian Giltwood, Cobalt Glass And Jewel-Mounted Mirror

Second half of the Nineteenth Century

Estimate: $5/8,000

BONHAMS

Sale Date: August 18, 2017

Lot 77

1956 Ferrari 250GT Berlinetta

Coachwork by Carrozzeria Boano, 2,953cc SOHC V12 engine, triple Weber carburetors, 240bhp at 7,000rpm, 4-speed manual gearbox, front independent suspension — live rear axle, 4-wheel drum brakes.

Estimate: $1.1/1.4 Million

ALLARD AUCTIONS

Sale Date: August 13–14, 2017

Lot 139

E.S. Curtis (1868–1952) Goldtone Photo

Early 1900s, all original glass orotone photo of his famous “Signal Fire to the Mountain Gods” in original frame. 14 by 10½ inches.

Estimate: $8/16,000