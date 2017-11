When Abraham Lincoln was elected president, Ohio Governor David Tod offered to pull one volunteer from each county in his state to serve in the president’s guard. A young man by the name of Hiram Cook stepped forward, but was rebuffed. All of the positions had been filled, they said, except for one: the bugler. Cook has never played the bugle, but he felt confident he could learn from his days playing the cornet in the Union Army. And so it was, he became Lincoln’s bugler. Like many in the guard, Cook had turned in for the night when Lincoln was assassinated at Ford’s Theatre. And as befallen as it was, Cook’s lasting legacy came in the days that followed. According to the official History of Ohio, “at each place where the services were held on route the historic bugle was used in blowing taps, including the final obsequies at Springfield, Illinois.” From Cook’s own account, the bugler said, “A great crowd of people had gathered for the last scene of the tragedy. They stood in absolute silence with uncovered heads, while I raised my bugle to my lips and sounded taps over the body of Abraham Lincoln.” Cook’s bugle approaches the block at Heritage, joining other notable lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

HERITAGE

Sale Date: December 2, 2017

Lot 43070

The Bugle That Sounded Taps for Lincoln

An important piece of Lincoln memorabilia, this is the bugle owned by Hiram Cook of Columbus, Ohio, who was the bugler in Lincoln’s guard. In shadow box presentation case.

Opening Bid: $25,000

ELDRED’S

Sale Date: November 30–December 1, 2017

Lot 196

Collection Of 36 Japanese Carved Wood Masks

Early Twentieth Century, mostly signed “Hozan.” Some with alternate signatures. Contained in compartmented boxes, 1-2/5 inches length each.

Estimate: $4/6,000

JAMES D. JULIA

Sale Date: December 1, 2017

Lot 1610

Handel Reverse Painted Aquarium Lamp

Handel lamp has reverse painted panels with underwater scene of fish swimming among aquatic plants, each panel is finished on the exterior with chipped ice. Signed on the inside rim “Handel” and numbered. Shade rests on an original Handel base with aquatic decoration around the foot showing fish and aquatic plants. Shade 14½ by 9 by 7¾ inches.

Estimate: $50/60,000

ROCK ISLAND AUCTION

Sale Date: December 1–3, 2017

Lot 2379

J. Edgar Hoover Presentation S&W Model 19 Revolver

Alvin White-signed master engraved and gold inlaid cased Smith & Wesson Model 19 .357 combat magnum double action revolver. Presented to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover by renowned firearms collector William Sweet.

Estimate: $30/50,000

ESTATE OF MIND

Sale Date: December 2, 2017

Lot 228

Large Lot Of Assorted Civil War Soldier CDVs, Including Lincoln

Confederate $500 Lincoln ferrotype bond, Captain Cox photo and uniform buttons, presentation plaque circa the 1860s.

Estimate: $100–$1,000

CLARKE

Sale Date: December 3, 2017

Lot 120

Tiffany Studios, Jeweled And Mosaic Favrile Glass Lamp Base

Bronze, glass, 33½ inches high. Handed down through the consignor’s family from a family member who worked at Tiffany Studios.

Estimate: $80/120,000

JOHN McINNIS

Sale Date: December 1–2, 2017

Lot 140

Currier & Ives Suite

“May Morning,” “Summer Evening,” “October Afternoon” and “Pleasures of Winter.” Published in 1855 by N. Currier, New York.

Estimate: $10/12,000

SOULIS AUCTIONS

Sale Date: December 3, 2017

Lot 81

Gene Kloss, “Penitente Fires”

Drypoint and aquatint etching, pulled in 1939, titled lower left, signed by the artist in pencil lower right, edition of 50.

Estimate: $4/6,000

WILLIAM J. JENACK

Sale Date: December 3, 2017

Lot 25

Fine Federal Carved And Gilt Framed Girandole Mirror

Circa 1810, 44 inches high.

Estimate: $3/4,000