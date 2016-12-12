Top Picks: Somewhere Around The Sun, Hopefully Always

Oddly enough, if there is one thing that can bring a person “down to Earth,” it is the full realization of our place in the unfathomably large universe. To help with that, smarter than average humans have developed quite a few instruments that have become more and more complex over time, including one piece on this list, a ‘Celestial Indicator’ orrery from a Nineteenth Century Connecticut company. You will find that, a Peter Paul Rubens work on paper, a petite Calder mobile, a Chinese automaton and more in this week’s top picks.

BONHAMS

Sale Date: January 26, 2017

Lot 13A

An Early American “Celestial Indicator” Orrery And Armillary Sphere

Henry L. Bryant (1812-1881), Hartford, Connecticut: 1872.

Estimate: $12/15,000

ESTATE OF MIND

Sale Date: January 21, 2017

Lot 50

Rare Large Franz Bergman Cold Painted Bronze Table Lamp

With viking interior, signed with hallmark and Nam Greb. Circa 1920.

Estimate: $100/1,000

DALLAS AUCTION GALLERY

Sale Date: January 25-26, 2017

Lot 317

Alfred Jacques Verwee (Belgian, 1838-1895)

“Untitled (Brown and white cows), oil on canvas laid on board. Signed lower left, “Alfred Verwee.”

Estimate: No Reserve, $50 Start

CHRISTIE’S

Sale Date: January 24-25, 2017

Lot 86

Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640)

Scipio Africanus welcomed outside the gates of Rome, after Giulio Romano. Black chalk, pen and brown ink, brown wash, grey, cream, white and green bodycolor with heightening in oil.

Estimate: $500/700,000

JOHN MORAN AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: January 24, 2017

Lot 12

Millard Owen Sheets N.A. (American, 1907-1989)

“Mendocino Coves,” signed and dated lower right: Millard Sheets / 1988, watercolor on Arches paper under glass.

Estimate: $3/5,000

SKINNER

Sale Date: January 27, 2017

Lot 440

Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976)

Untitled (Standing Mobile, circa 1965), unsigned, sheet metal, brass, wire, and paint, height 5 3/4 in.

Estimate: $150/250,000

FONTAINE’S

Sale Date: January 21, 2017

Lot 118

Eighteenth Century English Pagoda Automaton Musical Clock For Chinese Qing Imperial Court

English made bronze pagoda form automaton table clock, sits on a large black wood base with an engraved chessboard pattern brass top. The pagoda animates every 2 hours, corresponding to the 12 hour Chinese zodiac time system as well as the music, which also plays every 2 hours accompanying the automation of the pagoda.

Estimate: $80/120,000

MID-HUDSON AUCTION GALLERIES

Sale Date: January 21-22, 2017

Lot 239

J.J. Audubon

Canvas Back Duck, number 61, plate CCCI (301). R. Havell, Philadelphia, 1836. Gallery matted and framed.

Estimate: $10/20,000

FAIRFIELD AUCTIONS

Sale Date: January 20-25, 2017

Lot 29

Charles Schulz (American, 1922-2000)

Original comic art for Peanuts, dated Sunday, September 11th, 1966.

Estimate: $15/25,000