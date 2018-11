There was snow and resentment in the air on the cold night of March 5, 1770, as a group of American colonists formed a party outside of the Customs House in Boston and began taunting the British guard on duty. British Captain Thomas Preston, the commanding officer, was unimpressed and ordered his men outside the gates to stand with his guard. As soldiers arrived, tensions escalated and snowballs and stones were hurled by the colonists. In return, the British soldiers fired into the crowd and five men laid dead in the snow, six others wounded. The Boston Massacre is considered by some as the start of the American Revolution, a full five years before Lexington and Concord. Anti-British sentiment grew during this time, with patriots like Paul Revere etching a now famous image depicting the massacre, which appears in the book A Short Narrative of the Horrid Massacre in Boston (cont.)…, printed in 1770, and includes an appendix of more than 120 pages consisting of 96 sworn affidavits of the night’s slaughter. It approaches the block at Skinner, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

SKINNER

Sale Date: November 18, 2018

Lot 55

A Short Narrative of the Horrid Massacre in Boston (cont.)

Perpetrated in the Evening of the Fifth Day of March 1770 by Soldiers of the XXIXth Regiment. London: Printed by Order of the Town of Boston, re-printed for E. and C. Dilly and J. Almon, 1770.

Estimate: $7/9,000



MILLEA BROS LTD

Sale Date: November 15-17, 2018

Lot 1271

Benton Henderson Clark, “Washington in the Old West”

Illustration painting, 1947, oil on board, signed and dated, gallery label verso, 23½ by 23½ inches sight.

Estimate: $1,5/2,500



ELDRED’S

Sale Date: November 16-17, 2018

Lot 352

Folk Art Wall Mirror

Circa 1930-1940s, believed to be made in the area of Franklin, Tenn. Mirror glass flanked by cutout bathing beauties. Pierced scalloped crest, 28 inches high.

Estimate: $300/500



BRUNK AUCTIONS

Sale Date: November 15-17, 2018

Lot 1493

American Queen Anne Child’s Size Desk on Frame

New England, Eighteenth Century, fine delicate form with slender legs and scalloped skirt, walnut and maple with white pine secondary, inlaid fall board and fitted interior, inlaid dovetailed drawers, engraved brasses, 35¾ inches high.

Estimate: $5/7,000



NEAL AUCTION COMPANY

Sale Date: November 16-18, 2018

Lot 527

Newcomb College Art Pottery High Glaze Wall Pocket

Decorated by Katherine Wood with lotus blossoms motif, blue, green and yellow underglaze, interior marked with Newcomb cipher, 1901, 11¾ inches high.

Estimate: $10/15,000



DuMOUCHELLES

Sale Date: November 16-18, 2018

Lot 112001

Alfred Thompson Bricher (American, 183-1908)

Mount Desert Island, Maine, oil on canvas, 1873, 24 by 20¼ inches.

Estimate: $15/25,000



TREMONT AUCTIONS

Sale Date: November 17-18, 2018

Lot 55

Double Snuff Bottle

China, Nineteenth Century. Grey and white jade. Coral stoppers. 2½ inches long.

Estimate: $1/1,500



GUERNSEY’S

Sale Date: November 17-18, 2018

Lot 45

Pair Of Nineteenth Century Russian Empire Candelabra

Gilt bronze and malachite. Electrified. Circa 1800, 47 inches high.

Estimate: $30/40,000



FREEMAN’S

Sale Date: November 14, 2018

Lot 389

Two Opalescent Stained Glass Casement Window Panels, Tiffany Studios

New York City, circa 1900. In the Gothic Revival style, retaining original metal frames and stays, one panel signed, 23½ by 18-7/8 inches, from the Bethany Church of Montpelier, Montpelier, Vt.

Estimate: $4/6,000