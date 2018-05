Six miles to the inch means, among other things, that you are going for detail. That was the scale used by John La Tourette for his 1845 map of the state of Mississippi, which also included portions of both Louisiana and Alabama. La Tourette was known as one of the best cartographers in the South during the antebellum period. Six sheets were needed for the 72-by-57-inch work, and every one of them a hand colored engraving, produced by S. Stiles, Sherman & Smith, New York. The map bears testimonials of R.M. Williamson, surveyor general of Mississippi and John Bell, surveyor of lands ceded by the Chickasaws, who stated that it is one of the most accurate maps ever published in the United States. The map approaches the block at Neal Auction Company, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

NEAL AUCTION COMPANY

Sale Date: May 19–20, 2018

Lot 213

Map of Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama

By John La Tourette, “An Accurate Map Or Delineation of the State of Mississippi, with a large portion of Louisiana & Alabama; showing the communication by land and water between the Cities of New Orleans and Mobile…,” compiled and published by John La Tourette, Mobile, Ala., 1845, engraved by S. Stiles, Sherman & Smith, New York; original hand coloring, 72 by 57 inches.

Estimate: $50/70,000

Sale Date: May 19–20, 2018

Lot 2055

Tanioka Shigeo (Japanese, b 1949)

“Heart,” 2003, madake, susutake, hobichiku, and rattan, Kumimono technique, 10½ inches high.

Estimate: $8/12,000

RICHARD OPFER

Sale Date: May 19, 2018

Lot 13

Bing Airplane

Tin and wire, with Bing label, advertisement reads: “Neuester Modell-Flugapparat ‘Autoplan’ mit Drukluft-Motor” (compressed air motor), 18 by 50 inches.

Estimate: $1,5/2,500

MORPHY’S

May 16

Lot 140

Cast Iron Artillery Mechanical Bank

Manufactured by J.&E. Stevens Co., Confederate version.

Estimate: $4/8,000

MAIN AUCTION GALLERIES

Sale Date: May 20, 2018

Lot 2

Isamu Noguchi Rudder Dining Table

Model IN-20Rudder dining table, Herman Miller, 1944, lacquered birch and steel.

Estimate: $10/20,000

DALLAS AUCTION GALLERY

Sale Date: May 16, 2018

Lot 20

Guy Wiggins, “Early Winter Storm (Horse carriage)”

Oil on canvasboard, circa 1950. Signed lower left, 12 by 16 inches sight.

Estimate: $10/15,000

CRN AUCTIONS

Sale Date: May 20, 2018

Lot 76

Whitney Family Chippendale Mahogany Bombe Slant-Lid

Boston, circa 1765–70, four graduated drawers with original bat-wing brasses, fitted interior, large brass carrying side handles, ogee feet, 43 inches high. Descended through the Whitney family, originally of Boston and Dedham, Mass.

Estimate: $30/50,000

DuMOUCHELLES

Sale Date: May 18–20, 2018

Lot 51033

George III Sterling Cruet Set By Samuel Wood

Circa 1765, 10 inches high, the sterling silver five-piece cruet stand with a shell-form handle, raised on four shell feet, adorned with a rocaille crest. Each sterling silver piece engraved with family crest.

Estimate: $4/6,000

MILLEA BROS.

May 17–19

Micah Williams (American, 1782–1837), Pair Of Portraits

Portraits of husband and wife, circa 1825, pastel on paper, backed with 1824 NY and NJ newspaper, framed under glass, each 25 by 20 inches sight.

Estimate: $4/6,000