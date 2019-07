“It wasn’t that long ago that this was a $25,000 figure,” said Alex Winter, president at Hake’s Auctions. “In the last few years, it’s taken on a new life.” The figure in reference is the Boba Fett Rocket-Firing Prototype made by Kenner from the company’s 1979 Star Wars toy line — a toy that dons the title of the “Holy Grail of Star Wars collectibles” among the community. The figure, at least in this iteration, never made it through to production because of the choking hazard that the rocket posed to children. The spring-loaded version has two variations, referred to as L-slot or J-slot, depending on the shape of the spring action on the jetpack. It also had other versions, including one that was not spring-loaded and one where the rocket was not removable at all.

The Star Wars collecting community was rocked by theft in 2017 when collector/dealer Carl Cunningham stole a prototype Rocket Firing Boba Fett from prominent Star Wars collector Steve Sansweet, who runs Rancho Obi-Wan, his personal museum in Petaluma, California, displaying more than 20,000 Star Wars objects from his collection. It has since been returned to Sansweet, and Cunningham served six months house arrest for that theft and others.

But the Rocket Firing Fett that approaches the block in Hake’s upcoming sale bears no such drama. It comes with a COA and is cleared to break the auction record for the model, which sits at $86,383.47, a figure Hake’s achieved in March, 2018, on a model graded 85, the same as the one on offer now. Hake’s estimates that there are only 75 to 100 total Rocket-Firing Fett prototypes extant.

“It’s the whole mystique of what it is and what it never became,” Winter said. “You have rarity, desirability and a popular character, so it all lines up. Everyone knows what it is, and every collector would like to have one.”

Through July 10 & 11

Lot 1760

Star Wars Boba Fett Rocket-Firing Prototype (L-Slot)

AFA graded and encapsulated, 3¾ inches tall, unpainted prototype of the infamous rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure from Kenner’s popular 1979 Star Wars toy line. AFA-graded 85 NM+ (Archival case). Recently re-cased with AFA’s updated laser cut casing style, displaying prototype figure and rocket separately; L-slot rocket-firing mechanism is clearly visible from the back of case (spring clearly visible). Comes with Collectible Investment Brokerage (CIB) COA.

Estimate: $75/100,000

THE COBBS

July 13

Lot 351

Nineteenth Century Northwest Coast Native American Totem Fragment

Having the original painted and carved surface depicting an upside down orca with tail flipped over and having large dorsal fin with a carved face painted, 57 inches high.

Estimate: $12/18,000

ELDRED’S

July 13

Lot 217

Oval Baleen Ditty Box

Circa 1830, made by Benjamin Thompson (Stonington, Conn., d. 1908). Baleen sides pinned and stitched together and engraved with foliate and geometric patterns. Wooden base.

Estimate: $2,5/3,500

WILLIS HENRY AUCTIONS INC

July 13

Lot 120

Sister’s Tripod Double Drawer Sewing Stand

Hancock Bishopric, circa 1840. Birch, pine and cherry, old natural finish, square top with rounded corners, over two dovetailed drawers, each with delicate turned pulls on both sides, (note: two Sisters could access the drawers from either end), finely turned cherry shaft with arched tripod legs, 25 inches high.

Estimate: $4/6,000

MICHAAN’S

July 13

French Belle Époque Lavaliere Necklace

Diamond, platinum and gold.

Estimate: $5/7,000

AUCTIONS AT SHOWPLACE

July 14

Lot 46

Emile Puiforcat Silver Merman Shell Pitcher

Nineteenth Century, French, sterling silver shell motif with merman handle with hinged shell finial lidded pitcher/jug, maker’s mark and hallmarks, 12¼ inches high, approximately 40.37 ozt.

Estimate: $3/5,000

SKINNER

July 13

Lot 373

Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre Temple on a Rock Vase and Cover

England, circa 1920, shape 2046, pattern Z4968, printed mark, 19¼ inches.

Estimate: $15/25,000

CASE ANTIQUES

July 13

Lot 161

Edgefield, S.C., Pottery Face Jug, Thomas Davies

Stoneware alkaline pottery face jug, made at the Thomas Davies Factory (1861–1864) by an unknown African American maker. Light to dark olive green alkaline glaze with kaolin eyes and teeth, wide set eyes, singular eyebrow and large nose. 4¾ inches high. Circa 1862. Note: This face vessel was examined and documented at the McKissick Museum by Jill Beute Koverman.

Estimate: $18/22,000

THE BENEFIT SHOP FOUNDATION

July 14

Lot 6

Antique Floor-Size Nuremberg Folk Art Angel

Vintage, possibly antique. Carved wood angel has painted tin wings with three sections for placement of candles, 39½ inches high.

Estimate: $300-600