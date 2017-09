In the late Nineteenth Century, amid a favorable market for cameo glass, Thomas Webb’s leading glass engravers, Frederick Kny and William Fritsche, developed a technique they coined “rock crystal,” named for its appearance to actual carved rock crystal. The predominant style at the time saw glassware with unpolished, shallow engravings on a polished surface. This gave the design more visibility, but everyone did it. The style was ubiquitous at this point. So, as the engravers’ designs shifted to artistic subtlety, Kny and Fritsche decided to go deeper. Rock crystal glass utilized deeper engravings, higher reliefs and an all-over polished surface, providing a smooth glisten to the entire work. It was a hit, and was naturally copied by other glassworks in the area within a year of its release. A terrific example of a Webb rock crystal vase approaches the block at Dallas Auction Gallery, joining other lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

DALLAS AUCTION GALLERY

Sale Date: September 13, 2017

Lot 117

Rare Webb Carved Rock Crystal Vase

Decorated with colored fruit. Marked for Webb to underside. Circa 1900; 5.825 inches high.

Estimate: $15/25,000

DuMOUCHELLES

Sale Date: September 15-17, 2017

Lot 91021

Louis Solon Decorated Pate-Sur-Pate Porcelain Exhibition Vase

Circa 1880, 23 inches high. Of classic urn form, a slim neck of green and blue gilt registers, flanked by double scrolling handles at the shoulder; six panels of male and female classical figures alternate with brightly colored slip columns of a pavilion, further architectural doorways and paneling in matching lavender and rich orange-yellow enclose each figure; raised on a gilt square foot. Decorated by Marc-Louis-Emmanuel Solon, signed within a figural panel.

Estimate: $10/15,000

BRUNK

Sale Date: September 15-16, 2017

Lot 653

Henry Moore (British, 1898–1986)

Maquette for “Spindle Piece,” 1968, edition 00/9 +2, signed on base “Moore,” inscribed in ink underside “Spindle/F,” bronze, 8 by 5-3/8 inches.

Estimate: $12/18,000

ESTATE OF MIND

Sale Date: September 16, 2017

Lot 340

Rare Prisoner Folk Art Presentation Dresser Box

With all over inlay and silver plaque, “Presented to Mr. & Mrs. Charles H. Bond by Thomas Towne, Nov. 24th, 1871. Made by Harvey Doane, a life convict in the state prison, Auburn, NY.” Doane was convicted of murder in 1862, 14 inches high.

Estimate: $100–$1,000

BRIGGS

Sale Date: September 15, 2017

Lot 14

Wharton Esherick (American, 1887–1970) Bronze Sculpture

A bronze sculpture titled “Horse Race” and dated 1926, mounted on a marble base. Engraved “W E” and marked XXVI; 4 by 7 by 2½ inches.

Estimate: $4/6,000

SKINNER

Sale Date: September 15, 2017

Lot 246

Jade Ruyi Scepter

China, in the shape of a gnarly branch intertwined with openwork lingzhi mushrooms, the head with pomegranate seeds and an openwork chilong, celadon stone with yellow tint and russet markings; 12½ inches length.

Estimate $10/12,000

GREAT GATSBY’S AUCTION GALLERY

Sale Date: September 16–17, 2017

Lot 587

J.W. Fiske Cast Zinc “Fire Dog” Statue

Depicting a standing Labrador retriever with raised tail and wearing a studded collar, the whole resting on a naturalistic rectangular base with scattered leaves, having later polychrome decoration, marked “J.W. Fiske” at the front of the base; 45½ inches high.

Estimate: $7/9,000

CLARS

Sale Date: September 16–18, 2017

Lot 7056

Albert Bierstadt (American, 1830–1902)

“Passing Clouds Over the Mountains,” oil on canvas, initialed lower left, canvas: 42¼ by 32½ inches sight.

Estimate: $70/100,000

CARLSEN GALLERY

Sale Date: September 17, 2017

Lot 149

Important Chippendale Boston Blockfront Desk

By J.S. Ingraham, circa 1750, 40 inches wide.

Estimate: $5/15,000