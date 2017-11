At the tail end of the Nineteenth Century, Brooklynites would have felt rather assured with the military-style order going on inside the Hook & Ladder Company #5 that resided on Pacific Street, near 6th Avenue. Everything was accounted for. Attendance was kept, patrol routes were assigned, preparation duties for breakfast, lunch and dinner were bestowed, phone calls and telegraph use were logged and visits from superiors were all listed. And, of course, fire calls were reported in red ink. We know all of this because the Hook & Ladder Company #5 knew that the key to a good sense of order is to write down everything. The detailed lives of the firefighters between 1889 and 1897 is due to cross the block in the form of three volumes of logbooks at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

THOMASTON PLACE

Sale Date: November 17–19, 2017

Lot 998

1889–1897 Logbooks From Brooklyn, N.Y., Hook & Ladder Co. #5

Three volumes, original handwritten record of Brooklyn firefighting at the end of the Nineteenth Century, for New York Hook & Ladder Co. #5, Pacific Street near 6th Avenue. Detailed record of all men present, equipment, horses, and regular routines; all fire calls are in red ink. A typical daily entry lists men on duty, assignment to patrol, breakfast, dinner and supper prep, remarks and activities of the day, uses of telegraph, telephone and call boxes. Visits of superiors, and more. In the original bindings.

Estimate: $8/12,000

TREMONT

Sale Date: November 19, 2017

Lot 236

Waltham Watch Company Large Trade Sign Painting

Depicting a black ground with an open hunter’s case pocket watch inscribed “Isaac A. Acosts / A Waltham Watch,” 1917. The open watch with each half depicting Ecuadorian mountainous landscapes with figures painted by Rafael Troya, oil on canvas, relined and mounted on board or aluminum. Unframed, 32 by 65 inches.

Estimate: $4/6,000

DOYLE

Sale Date: November 15, 2017

Lot 29

Maurice de Vlaminck (French, 1876–1958)

“Village sous la Neige,” signed ‘Vlaminck’ lower right, oil on canvas, 20 by 24 inches.

Estimate: $60/80,000

HAKE’S

Sale Date: November 14-16, 2017

Lot 288

“Americanize America Vote For Cox And Roosevelt” Button

13/16-inch with Whitehead & Hoag back paper, 1920. Only trivial surface wear under magnification. Perfect centering, impeccable construction and retaining full gloss. An example that is virtually unimprovable.

Estimate: $35/50,000

LARK MASON

Sale Date: Online through November 16

Lot 4819636

Henry Chalon (British 1770–1849)

“The Bay Racehorse Sir David,” oil on canvas, 1807, a racehorse owned by the Prince of Wales, with Samuel Chisney riding at Newmarket Heath; signed and dated lower right.

Estimate: $10/15,000

ELDRED’S

Sale Date: November 16–18, 2017

Lot 5

Scrimshaw Whale’s Tooth Attributed To The Ceres A Artisan, William A. Gilpin

First half of the Nineteenth Century, depicts a sailor standing on an elaborate carpet while a large bird is perched on his shoulder and his hand rests upon an anchor. A banner with “Fee [sic] Trade W.P.S And Sailors Rights” arcs around sailor. Carpet contains open cartouches with “A.M” on the left and “Free Trad [sic] U.S.A” on the right. A proscenium arch at the tip, a defining feature of Gilpin’s work, contains a vignette of a three-masted sailing ship, 6¾ inches length.

Estimate: $15/20,000

HERITAGE

Sale Date: November 14, 2017

Lot 79022

Tiffany Studios Leaded Favrile Glass Window

“Christ on the Road to Emmaus,” circa 1912–17, 105 by 68 inches.

Estimate: $50/70,000

BLACKWELL AUCTIONS

Sale Date: November 18, 2017

Lot 303

Antique Chinese Bronze Footed Planter

With incised design, signed underside; 3¼ inches high.

Estimate: $1/200

DuMOUCHELLES

Sale Date: November 17–19, 2017

Lot 112215

Baccarat 12-Light Ruby And Enamel Glass Chandelier

Circa 1900, likely crafted by Baccarat, hand blown scrolling arms with cranberry glass bobeches and cranberry glass hanging pendants. Fired gold decorated hurricane shades, mansion size.

Estimate: $15/18,000